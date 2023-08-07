Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations
Aug 7, 2023

Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations

Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images
What's restrained the full might of the world's second-largest economy? Then, lessons to be learned from the bustling environment of downtown Salt Lake City.

Segments From this episode

Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 7, 2023
After China lifted its zero-COVID policy, economists expected the economy to come roaring back. That hasn't quite happened.
Consumers saddled with debt after China's housing bubble burst are less inclined to go on spending sprees.
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
What's behind the UAW's demand for a 40% worker raise?

by Henry Epp
Aug 7, 2023
The union is making its case for the increase citing the higher cost of living and strong auto industry profits.
United Auto Workers rally at a Ford plant in July. The UAW is pushing for a 40% pay increase in its next contract with GM, Ford and Stellantis.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Why have car repairs gotten so expensive?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 7, 2023
The cost of car maintenance and repair is rising much faster than inflation.
Aside from the rising price of spare parts, repair costs have gotten more expensive because newer cars are more complicated to fix. 
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Regaining Black farmers’ trust is “challenging," says advisor to the Secretary of Agriculture

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Aug 7, 2023
After the loan repayment assistance program was scrapped, the USDA is having trouble regaining the trust of Black farmers.
"I've heard it said that when other farmers get a cold, Black farmers get pneumonia," said Dewayne Goldmon, senior advisor for racial equity to the Secretary of Agriculture.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why are some downtowns booming again?

by Matt Levin
Aug 7, 2023
Foot traffic in downtown Salt Lake City reached 139% of pre-pandemic levels in spring. And other cities can learn from its example.
A cheaper cost of living, beautiful scenery and a booming economy helped the Greater Salt Lake area grow by 51,000 people last year.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

A fraction of oil and gas profits would fund methane emissions cuts, global energy agency says

by Lily Jamali
Aug 7, 2023
IEA advises investing in facilities to reduce the potent greenhouse gas. The U.S. government is already funding such programs.
Methane, a greenhouse gas invisible to the naked eye, is one of the biggest contributors to global warming.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Opendoors Jitwam
Feather Little Dragon
Wu Punk Georgia Anne Muldrow
Go To Town Doja Cat
Light Cycle Yppah
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

