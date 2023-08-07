Why China’s economic rebound has fallen short of expectations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What's restrained the full might of the world's second-largest economy? Then, lessons to be learned from the bustling environment of downtown Salt Lake City.
Segments From this episode
Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations
After China lifted its zero-COVID policy, economists expected the economy to come roaring back. That hasn't quite happened.
What's behind the UAW's demand for a 40% worker raise?
The union is making its case for the increase citing the higher cost of living and strong auto industry profits.
Why have car repairs gotten so expensive?
The cost of car maintenance and repair is rising much faster than inflation.
Regaining Black farmers’ trust is “challenging," says advisor to the Secretary of Agriculture
After the loan repayment assistance program was scrapped, the USDA is having trouble regaining the trust of Black farmers.
Why are some downtowns booming again?
Foot traffic in downtown Salt Lake City reached 139% of pre-pandemic levels in spring. And other cities can learn from its example.
A fraction of oil and gas profits would fund methane emissions cuts, global energy agency says
IEA advises investing in facilities to reduce the potent greenhouse gas. The U.S. government is already funding such programs.
Music from the episode
Opendoors Jitwam
Feather Little Dragon
Wu Punk Georgia Anne Muldrow
Go To Town Doja Cat
Light Cycle Yppah
Origins Tennis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer