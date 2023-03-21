Why bond prices fall as interest rates go up
Today, we'll examine why the Federal Reserve's rate hikes got financial companies like Silicon Valley Bank into trouble. Plus, consumers' confidence remains resilient despite drama in the banking industry.
Segments From this episode
How the Fed's rate hikes spelled trouble for banks like SVB
Why bonds lose value when the Fed hikes interest rates and what that has to do with banks.
Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least
Rents at the bottom of the market, where supply is tighter relative to demand, have risen faster than those of higher-priced properties.
One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family
Millions of people have had their benefits cut by at least $95 a month, at a time when food prices are up almost 10%.
Consumer confidence is up despite current bank troubles — will it last?
Consumers haven't seen much reason to hold back.
Why Nestle lost $2.1 billion on this peanut allergy cure
The Swiss grocery giant bought the maker of Palforzia as part of an effort to take Nestle into the profitable health and wellness space.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer