Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why bond prices fall as interest rates go up
Mar 21, 2023

Why bond prices fall as interest rates go up

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll examine why the Federal Reserve's rate hikes got financial companies like Silicon Valley Bank into trouble. Plus, consumers' confidence remains resilient despite drama in the banking industry.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

How the Fed's rate hikes spelled trouble for banks like SVB

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 21, 2023
Why bonds lose value when the Fed hikes interest rates and what that has to do with banks.
Silicon Valley Bank was among the financial institutions for which rising interest rates on bonds spelled trouble.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 21, 2023
Rents at the bottom of the market, where supply is tighter relative to demand, have risen faster than those of higher-priced properties.
Rent price growth is stuck at around 8.5% for lower-priced renters, well above the increases in other segments of the market.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family

by Samantha Fields
Mar 21, 2023
Millions of people have had their benefits cut by at least $95 a month, at a time when food prices are up almost 10%.
Mansie Meikle with her 4-year-old daughter.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

Consumer confidence is up despite current bank troubles — will it last?

by Savannah Maher
Mar 21, 2023
Consumers haven't seen much reason to hold back.
According to a recent report from Ipsos, consumers are slightly uncertain about the future of the economy, even though consumer spending hasn't eased in the face of high interest rates and prices.
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why Nestle lost $2.1 billion on this peanut allergy cure

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Mar 21, 2023
The Swiss grocery giant bought the maker of Palforzia as part of an effort to take Nestle into the profitable health and wellness space.
Nestle CEO Mark Schneider bought the maker of Palforzia, a peanut allergy cure, as part of a pivot toward the intersection of nutrition and pharmaceuticals.
Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PDT
29:12
2:34 PM PDT
33:08
1:41 PM PDT
1:50
7:47 AM PDT
8:50
2:45 AM PDT
12:20
Mar 15, 2023
4:23
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The banking crisis: What you actually need to know
Banks in Turmoil
The banking crisis: What you actually need to know
Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least
Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least
One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family
One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family
The human labor behind AI chatbots and other smart tools
Marketplace Tech
The human labor behind AI chatbots and other smart tools