Loading...

0:00
0% played
Who’s gonna win an Oscar this year?
Mar 4, 2024

Who’s gonna win an Oscar this year?

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
We asked a film critic for his picks and picked his brain about being a critic.

Segments From this episode

More employers are asking applicants to prove their skills with a test

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 4, 2024
Playing aptitude games or doing one-way video interviews might sound like a drag. But could they make the hiring process fairer?
Irene Puzankova/Getty Images
My Economy

Burundian photographer based in New Hampshire hopes to open up a studio one day

by Sofia Terenzio
Mar 4, 2024
Photographer Augustine Nyonzima is an immigrant small business owner who has big dreams for his business.
Nyonzima started his photography business in 2014, just seven years after he moved to the U.S.
Courtesy Augustine Nyonzima
How writers' and actors' strikes affect what we watch — even years later

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 4, 2024
Paramount says it'll continue several experiments it began in response to strike-related production shutdowns last year — because they had proven successful at cutting costs.
Demonstrators carry signs during the screenwriters strike in May 2023.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"No Helmet Up Indianola" RJD2
"People Everywhere (Still Alive)" Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

