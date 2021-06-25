When work from home isn’t really “home”
Plus, the Weekly Wrap, how we shop for clothes post-pandemic and the extension of the the eviction moratorium.
Segments From this episode
Those people working from home? Many of them aren't home
Restaurants, hotels and even retail outlets have grabbed a business opportunity to attract remote workers with their space.
How we shop for clothes now
Apparel sales are up lately. But the kind of clothing many people want to wear has changed because of the pandemic.
What happens when the eviction moratorium ends in a month?
The extension of the eviction moratorium may help federal assistance cover some back rent, but long-term solutions are needed.
