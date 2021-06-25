Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

When work from home isn’t really “home”
Jun 25, 2021

When work from home isn't really "home"

Plus, the Weekly Wrap, how we shop for clothes post-pandemic and the extension of the the eviction moratorium.

Segments From this episode

Those people working from home? Many of them aren't home

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 25, 2021
Restaurants, hotels and even retail outlets have grabbed a business opportunity to attract remote workers with their space.
Many people enjoy the flexibility of working from home, but are they home?
pxhere
How We Shop

How we shop for clothes now

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 25, 2021
Apparel sales are up lately. But the kind of clothing many people want to wear has changed because of the pandemic.
Some consumers have opted for more comfortable clothing, and clothing that expresses comfort with who they are.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
What happens when the eviction moratorium ends in a month?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 25, 2021
The extension of the eviction moratorium may help federal assistance cover some back rent, but long-term solutions are needed.
The federal eviction moratorium has been extended by a month, but experts think long-term solutions are needed for renter assistance.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Uneven vaccination rates may worsen global inequality
Fast-Track Vaccines
Uneven vaccination rates may worsen global inequality
Why you might not want to rush back into the office
COVID-19
Why you might not want to rush back into the office
Banning evictions for 1 more month could make a big difference
COVID-19
Banning evictions for 1 more month could make a big difference
Supreme Court ruling for farmers against organized labor has broad implications
Supreme Court ruling for farmers against organized labor has broad implications