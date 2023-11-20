Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

ABOUT SHOW
What’s next for the artificial intelligence industry?
Nov 20, 2023

What’s next for the artificial intelligence industry?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Sam Altman-OpenAI fiasco holds some lessons about where AI is headed. Plus, industrial real estate booms in a Mexico-U.S. border town.

Segments From this episode

What to make of the drama at OpenAI after CEO Sam Altman's firing?

by Matt Levin
Nov 20, 2023
The very public OpenAI chaos is a teachable moment for policymakers and regulators, says NYU professor Gary Marcus.
Hundreds of OpenAI staff members have threatened to quit if former CEO Sam Altman, above, isn't reinstated.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Argentina's president-elect wants to replace its peso with the dollar. Why?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 20, 2023
In theory, "dollarization" solves some of Argentina's economic problems. But it could create others.
Javier Milei, Argentina's conservative incoming leader, has said he will push to slash government spending and adopt the U.S. currency to get inflation under control.
Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images
Record store owner hopes to turn out more regulars this winter

by Sean McHenry

Phillip Rollins, owner of the record, comic and toy store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, talks about his decision to open seven days a week and his efforts to turn customers into regulars.

Loan applications are down, rejections are up. This could be good for taming inflation.

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 20, 2023
The application rate for any kind of credit dropped to just over 41% this year from nearly 45% in 2022, according to a Fed survey.
The rejection rate for auto loans is at 11% — the highest it’s been since the survey started asking about it a decade ago.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Need SNAP benefits? You may have to wait.

by Samantha Fields
Nov 20, 2023
In more than a dozen states, less than 80% of SNAP applications are being processed on time. Before the pandemic, the numbers were much better.
The most recent data show that applications for SNAP benefits are being processed late in a dozen states, including New York and Georgia.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Music from the episode

2 The Music KAYTRANADA
Timeless J Dilla
1min Freestle Lambeau
Check Admira Wakka
Alright Tycho
Poison Beyoncé
Red Light Kisses Lake Street Drive

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

