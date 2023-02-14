A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Show off your love of Marketplace by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What’s in a number?
Feb 14, 2023

What’s in a number?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The Bureau of Labor Statistics changed how it measures consumer prices. Why? Plus, a closer look at the role of hedging in the energy industry.

Segments From this episode

Something's different about the consumer price index this month

by Savannah Maher
Feb 14, 2023
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has updated its CPI formula to make it better reflect changes in consumer spending.
"In a time of rapid price changes, people adjust what they spend money on," former BLS Commissioner Erica Groshen said. The new CPI formula updates spending trends more frequently to generate more accurate data.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 14, 2023
It takes a versatile person to go from setting interest rates to setting an economic agenda, one expert says.
Economist Lael Brainard will be the next director of the National Economic Council, the White House announced Tuesday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Natural gas buyers and sellers are hedging less against price swings

by Lily Jamali
Feb 14, 2023
Locking in future prices can be expensive — and risky. But it can protect producers and consumers from price spikes.
Natural gas prices recently experienced a "tremendous collapse," says to Clark Williams-Derry of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Year of War

Ukrainian refugees struggle to adapt to a new economic reality

by Stephen Beard
Feb 14, 2023
Russia’s invasion has displaced millions of people. Some are rebuilding their lives and businesses in other countries.
Ukrainian refugees stand in line to attend a job fair in Brooklyn on Feb. 1.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Keeping up with cat-flation and the rising minimum wage

by Nicholas Guiang
Feb 14, 2023
The entrepreneur behind a Florida cat cafe hopes 2023 brings reduced costs and many more adoptions.
The costs of cat care supplies have increased, and the owner of a cat cafe in Florida is looking for alternatives.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Kiss Me More Doja Cat, SZA
I've Been Waiting Lil Peep, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Fall Out Boy
Supalonely BENEE, Gus Dapperton
Impossible Worlds Todd Baker
Plastic Love Mariya Takeuchi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:05 PM PST
28:22
3:54 PM PST
26:36
1:41 PM PST
1:50
7:20 AM PST
9:36
3:05 AM PST
8:12
3:00 AM PST
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Financial losses from romance scams add up
Financial losses from romance scams add up
The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy
The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy
What China's spy balloon tells us about the state of international espionage
Marketplace Tech
What China's spy balloon tells us about the state of international espionage
Something's different about the consumer price index this month
Something's different about the consumer price index this month