What’s in a number?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics changed how it measures consumer prices. Why? Plus, a closer look at the role of hedging in the energy industry.
Segments From this episode
Something's different about the consumer price index this month
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has updated its CPI formula to make it better reflect changes in consumer spending.
The Fed's Lael Brainard is leaving monetary policy for fiscal policy
It takes a versatile person to go from setting interest rates to setting an economic agenda, one expert says.
Natural gas buyers and sellers are hedging less against price swings
Locking in future prices can be expensive — and risky. But it can protect producers and consumers from price spikes.
Ukrainian refugees struggle to adapt to a new economic reality
Russia’s invasion has displaced millions of people. Some are rebuilding their lives and businesses in other countries.
Keeping up with cat-flation and the rising minimum wage
The entrepreneur behind a Florida cat cafe hopes 2023 brings reduced costs and many more adoptions.
Music from the episode
Kiss Me More Doja Cat, SZA
I've Been Waiting Lil Peep, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Fall Out Boy
Supalonely BENEE, Gus Dapperton
Impossible Worlds Todd Baker
Plastic Love Mariya Takeuchi
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer