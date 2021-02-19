The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

What you need to know about Biden’s immigration bill
Feb 18, 2021

What you need to know about Biden's immigration bill

Plus: the proposed $350 billion aid package for state and local governments, mom and pop landlords facing a COVID crunch and why looks matter in economics.

Music from the episode

Tightrope (feat. Big Boi) - Big Boi Vocal Edit Janelle Monáe, Big Boi
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
Right Words Wrong Time Carly Rae Jepsen
J-Boy Phoenix
Jungle Tash Sultana
Social Insecurity Oddisee

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
