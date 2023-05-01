What JPMorgan is getting out of the First Republic deal
For one, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will absorb much of First Republic's losses. Then, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on regulating artificial intelligence and taking on some of the biggest companies in our economy.
Segments From this episode
For JPMorgan, loss sharing sweetened its deal to buy First Republic Bank
For one, help from the FDIC, which will absorb up to 80% of the losses coming from First Republic's residential and commercial loans.
Small banks are doing just fine. Thanks for asking.
Main Street banks, often more diversified and risk-averse than Wall Street banks, are largely shrugging off First Republic’s meltdown.
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"
"We need to make sure the market knows that there is no exemption for AI," says Lina Khan of the Federal Trade Commission.
Fueled by federal dollars, commercial construction is booming
The resilience of this usually interest rate-sensitive sector makes the Fed’s goal of taming inflation that much harder.
As vinyl record sales eclipse CDs, LP pressing plants are thriving
Streaming is still king, but vinyl sales continue to grow.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer