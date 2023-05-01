Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What JPMorgan is getting out of the First Republic deal
May 1, 2023

What JPMorgan is getting out of the First Republic deal

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
For one, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will absorb much of First Republic's losses. Then, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on regulating artificial intelligence and taking on some of the biggest companies in our economy.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

For JPMorgan, loss sharing sweetened its deal to buy First Republic Bank

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 1, 2023
For one, help from the FDIC, which will absorb up to 80% of the losses coming from First Republic's residential and commercial loans.
The FDIC seized control of First Republic Bank over the weekend and auctioned it off.  JPMorgan won that auction, and it’s paying a cool $10.6 billion for it.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Small banks are doing just fine. Thanks for asking.

by Kimberly Adams
May 1, 2023
Main Street banks, often more diversified and risk-averse than Wall Street banks, are largely shrugging off First Republic’s meltdown.
Although depositors pulled $100 billion out of smaller banks in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's failure, the collapse of First Republic has so far been met with a more muted response.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Sarah Leeson
May 1, 2023
"We need to make sure the market knows that there is no exemption for AI," says Lina Khan of the Federal Trade Commission.
"Companies that are creating these tools [AI] need to be on notice," says FTC Chair Lina Khan.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Fueled by federal dollars, commercial construction is booming

by Savannah Maher
May 1, 2023
The resilience of this usually interest rate-sensitive sector makes the Fed’s goal of taming inflation that much harder.
Federal dollars dedicated semiconductor chip manufacturing and battery production is helping lift construction worker wages.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
As vinyl record sales eclipse CDs, LP pressing plants are thriving

by Henry Epp
May 1, 2023
Streaming is still king, but vinyl sales continue to grow.
Sales of vinyl records by volume overtook CDs in 2022 for the first time since 1987. The resurgence of the format has meant a boom in vinyl manufacturing, but there have been bumps along the way.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
