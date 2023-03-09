What if the Fed just can’t get the job done?
Despite eight interest rate hikes in the past year, the economy refuses to cool down. Are the Federal Reserve's tools getting rusty? Plus, what's behind the climbing cost of Russian oil?
Segments From this episode
U.S. consumer goods and vehicle exports hit a record in January
Some of the increase reflects growing economies in other countries. And it's welcome news for U.S. factories, one economist says.
Consumers' "revenge reviews" have been rising since the pandemic
Many with serious gripes about goods or services post their complaints on social media, according to the National Customer Rage Survey.
Hot demand creates staff opportunities at Seattle candle bar
For Noir Lux Candle Bar, interest in off-site candle pouring events is waxing, not waning.
Russian oil prices are climbing — here's why
Small independent processors in China are being joined by larger Chinese refiners, driving prices higher.
Holding excess inventory keeps getting pricier for this manufacturer
As the global supply chain smooths out its kinks, warehouse costs are top of mind for the Legacy Companies.
Music from the episode
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B and Rakim
Redbone Childish Gambino
Down Jay Sean, Lil Wayne
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Santeria Sublime
Pink + White Frank Ocean
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer