Support inclusive journalism that you can trust.
What if the Fed just can’t get the job done?
Mar 9, 2023

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Despite eight interest rate hikes in the past year, the economy refuses to cool down. Are the Federal Reserve's tools getting rusty? Plus, what's behind the climbing cost of Russian oil?

Segments From this episode

U.S. consumer goods and vehicle exports hit a record in January

by Justin Ho
Mar 9, 2023
Some of the increase reflects growing economies in other countries. And it's welcome news for U.S. factories, one economist says.
Any increase in exports is welcome news for U.S. factories, said Chad Moutray with the National Association of Manufacturers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Consumers' "revenge reviews" have been rising since the pandemic

by Matt Levin
Mar 9, 2023
Many with serious gripes about goods or services post their complaints on social media, according to the National Customer Rage Survey.
Despite the risk of looking like a "Chad" or a "Karen" online, nearly a quarter of customers with a serious gripe about products or services post their complaints on social media now, according to the National Customer Rage Survey.
Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images
Hot demand creates staff opportunities at Seattle candle bar

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 9, 2023
For Noir Lux Candle Bar, interest in off-site candle pouring events is waxing, not waning.
Candle maker Colina Bruce of Noir Lux is thinking of "divvying out" some of her responsibilities to her team.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Russian oil prices are climbing — here's why

by Lily Jamali
Mar 9, 2023
Small independent processors in China are being joined by larger Chinese refiners, driving prices higher.
Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Russia has shifted some crude exports to Asia, with much of that discounted oil landing in India, Turkey, and China.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Holding excess inventory keeps getting pricier for this manufacturer

by Kai Ryssdal , Livi Burdette and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 9, 2023
As the global supply chain smooths out its kinks, warehouse costs are top of mind for the Legacy Companies.
For large manufacturers, storing excess inventory means paying growing warehouse fees.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B and Rakim
Redbone Childish Gambino
Down Jay Sean, Lil Wayne
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Santeria Sublime
Pink + White Frank Ocean

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

