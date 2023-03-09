Hot demand creates staff opportunities at Seattle candle bar

In January, job openings declined slightly across the country. But for Colina Bruce at Noir Lux Candle Bar, demand has been stronger than expected, and extra staff could be a real help. But as Bruce looks to expand her team, she’d also like to give staff more room to grow.

“It’s always a challenge to figure out what are the things that I can kind of outsource or divvy out to take off of my plate,” Bruce said. “And we’re at the point of really looking at folks who have been a part of our staff a little bit longer and trying to find ways to present them with leadership opportunities.”

