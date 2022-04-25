Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What does Elon Musk see in Twitter?
Apr 25, 2022

What does Elon Musk see in Twitter?

Elon Musk says he wants to change how Twitter moderates content. Is that it? Plus: Inflation is outpacing wage growth at larger companies.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 25, 2022
Social media giant OKs "unbelievably fast" deal with world's richest person. Many observers remain uncertain of what drove his decision.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk intends to add the global communications platform Twitter to his portfolio, which includes Tesla and SpaceX.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 25, 2022
People who spend a bigger chunk of their budget on gas and groceries are disproportionately impacted by rising prices.
We all have our own personal inflation rate, depending on what we buy. Above, a shopper at a grocery store in Los Angeles.
David McNew/Getty Images
7 in 10 big firms report wage hikes, survey says. Is it enough to keep up with inflation?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 25, 2022
Some economists in the survey don’t expect their firms to pay workers more in the future.
The NABE survey shows that inflation is outpacing wage growth at big companies. But if prices keep going up, why aren't wages keeping pace?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The Price of Profits

How shareholders jumped to first in line for profits

by Scott Tong
Apr 25, 2022
A business theory helped put profits for shareholders ahead of other corporate interests.
Milton Friedman, one of the most influential economists of the 20th century.
PBS
