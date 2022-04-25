What does Elon Musk see in Twitter?
Elon Musk says he wants to change how Twitter moderates content. Is that it? Plus: Inflation is outpacing wage growth at larger companies.
Segments From this episode
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Is it just about free speech?
Social media giant OKs "unbelievably fast" deal with world's richest person. Many observers remain uncertain of what drove his decision.
Why inflation hits harder, depending on who you are
People who spend a bigger chunk of their budget on gas and groceries are disproportionately impacted by rising prices.
7 in 10 big firms report wage hikes, survey says. Is it enough to keep up with inflation?
Some economists in the survey don’t expect their firms to pay workers more in the future.
How shareholders jumped to first in line for profits
A business theory helped put profits for shareholders ahead of other corporate interests.
