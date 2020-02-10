Feb 10, 2020
What China wants with Equifax data
Plus, President Donald Trump's budget, the economies of early primary states, and the Oscars' spotlight on hair discrimination.
Stories From this episode
Coronavirus
China back to work, not back to normal
China is officially back at work but most enterprises not essential to containing the new coronavirus aren't up and running just yet.
DOJ says China was behind the Equifax data breach
Cybersecurity experts say there are lots of reasons China might have wanted that data, including to help identify American spies.
Music from the episode
Midnight Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Hold Up - Beyonce Calvillo Sisters
Light Cycle Yppah
Singing Plants Hakone, Mujo
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer