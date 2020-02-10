Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

What China wants with Equifax data

Feb 10, 2020
What China wants with Equifax data
Feb 10, 2020

What China wants with Equifax data

Plus, President Donald Trump's budget, the economies of early primary states, and the Oscars' spotlight on hair discrimination.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

China back to work, not back to normal

by Jennifer Pak Feb 10, 2020
China is officially back at work but most enterprises not essential to containing the new coronavirus aren't up and running just yet.
Face mask manufacturing is one of the essential enterprises called back to work to help contain the new coronavirus.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
DOJ says China was behind the Equifax data breach

by Amy Scott Feb 10, 2020
Cybersecurity experts say there are lots of reasons China might have wanted that data, including to help identify American spies.
Attorney General William Barr announces charges Monday against four members of China's military accused of hacking into Equifax in 2017.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Midnight Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Hold Up - Beyonce Calvillo Sisters
Light Cycle Yppah
Singing Plants Hakone, Mujo
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer