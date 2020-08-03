Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Unemployment benefits vary wildly in this country
Aug 3, 2020

Unemployment benefits vary wildly in this country

Plus: the pressures on this economy, the disconnect facing students this fall and what's going on with the White House, Microsoft and TikTok.

Segments From this episode

Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that

by Jasmine Garsd
Aug 3, 2020
In the tech world, Microsoft is seen as the serious company that does grown-up stuff, so why does it want the social media platform?
Microsoft's potential acquisition of TikTok could put it in the leagues of Facebook and YouTube.
Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

The pandemic is shrinking the market for officewear

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 3, 2020
Tailored Brands and Lord & Taylor join list of retail brands that filed for bankruptcy. There is little need for business attire when offices are empty.
A professionally dressed worker walks in London. Fewer people are working in offices, so business apparel remains in closets.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
My Economy

The landlord who stepped up in the 'hour of need'

by Bennett Purser and Jonathan Frewin
Aug 3, 2020
A landlord in Kenya is helping his tenants get through the coronavirus crisis by suspending rent payments.
Tenants of this apartment complex in Kenya's Nyandarua County don't have to pay rent for four months as they navigate the coronavirus crisis.
Courtesy of Michael Munene
COVID-19

Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 3, 2020
There is no federal standard for unemployment benefits, so states create their own rules.
A message on a car window demands a better system for supporting unemployed workers in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Dine-in restaurants see takeout success as a recipe for the future

by Sara Hossaini
Aug 3, 2020
The owner of one fine-dining restaurant in California opened a new eatery during the pandemic as a takeout operation.
Many restaurants, like this one in Washington, D.C., are relying on takeout only during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
