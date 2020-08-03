Aug 3, 2020
Unemployment benefits vary wildly in this country
Plus: the pressures on this economy, the disconnect facing students this fall and what's going on with the White House, Microsoft and TikTok.
Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that
In the tech world, Microsoft is seen as the serious company that does grown-up stuff, so why does it want the social media platform?
The pandemic is shrinking the market for officewear
Tailored Brands and Lord & Taylor join list of retail brands that filed for bankruptcy. There is little need for business attire when offices are empty.
The landlord who stepped up in the 'hour of need'
A landlord in Kenya is helping his tenants get through the coronavirus crisis by suspending rent payments.
Millions of unemployed workers now rely solely on state benefits — and they vary wildly
There is no federal standard for unemployment benefits, so states create their own rules.
Dine-in restaurants see takeout success as a recipe for the future
The owner of one fine-dining restaurant in California opened a new eatery during the pandemic as a takeout operation.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer