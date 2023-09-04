Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Tracing the roots of Labor Day
Sep 4, 2023

Tracing the roots of Labor Day

A Labor Day parade in New York's Union Square in 1882. Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper/Wikimedia Commons
Today, we'll examine the parallels between labor organizing now and labor organizing 140 years ago. Plus, a conversation with the inventor of Bathtub Party Day.

Segments From this episode

Women's role in labor force continued to grow in August. Is the trend sustainable?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 4, 2023
The growth was largely driven by working mothers. Flexible and remote jobs help, but the expiration of child care relief funds may hurt.
The growth in women workers has largely been driven by working mothers.
Christian Ender/Getty Images
Hotels get creative as the hospitality labor market remains tight

by Lily Jamali
Sep 4, 2023
Employment in the field is slowly growing, but some companies are highlighting their role in the community to attract workers.
One of the bars at San Diego's LaFayette Hotel and Club. The hotel rushed to staff up before its grand opening and was able to hire 140 workers.
Courtesy the LaFayette Hotel
How Labor Day has changed — and not changed — in its 140-year history

by Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 4, 2023
The first Labor Day parade took place in 1882. Historian Allyson Brantley says there are notable parallels between that moment and today.
A member of the sheet metal workers union walks in a 2022 Labor Day parade in Wilmington, California. Parades have been a mainstay of Labor Day celebrations since the 1880s.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why Germany's child care costs a fraction of what it does in the U.S.

by Leanna Byrne

Lack of affordable child care has held women back from participating in the U.S. labor force. Yet child care is only getting more expensive. What lessons can we learn from Germany?

St. Louis leatherworker is giving the soccer ball a new look and feel

by Richard Cunningham
Sep 4, 2023
Jon-Paul Wheatley is combining his lifelong love of soccer with his pandemic hobby of crafting leather. He's documenting it all online.
Jon-Paul Wheatley with one of his custom soccer balls.
Courtesy Wheatley
I've Always Wondered ...

The big business of wacky holidays

by Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 4, 2023
Holidays, even made-up ones, can be powerful marketing tools.
Volkswagen's Cameron Batten and Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar, onstage at a reveal of National Volkswagen Bus Day on June 02, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Volkswagen of America
