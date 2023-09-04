Tracing the roots of Labor Day
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we'll examine the parallels between labor organizing now and labor organizing 140 years ago. Plus, a conversation with the inventor of Bathtub Party Day.
Segments From this episode
Women's role in labor force continued to grow in August. Is the trend sustainable?
The growth was largely driven by working mothers. Flexible and remote jobs help, but the expiration of child care relief funds may hurt.
Hotels get creative as the hospitality labor market remains tight
Employment in the field is slowly growing, but some companies are highlighting their role in the community to attract workers.
How Labor Day has changed — and not changed — in its 140-year history
The first Labor Day parade took place in 1882. Historian Allyson Brantley says there are notable parallels between that moment and today.
Why Germany's child care costs a fraction of what it does in the U.S.
Lack of affordable child care has held women back from participating in the U.S. labor force. Yet child care is only getting more expensive. What lessons can we learn from Germany?
St. Louis leatherworker is giving the soccer ball a new look and feel
Jon-Paul Wheatley is combining his lifelong love of soccer with his pandemic hobby of crafting leather. He's documenting it all online.
The big business of wacky holidays
Holidays, even made-up ones, can be powerful marketing tools.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer