St. Louis leatherworker is giving the soccer ball a new look and feel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
St. Louis leatherworker is giving the soccer ball a new look and feel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Whether you call it football or soccer, the sport is growing more popular in the United States. Among pro athletics, Major League Soccer has the youngest fan base in North America, with the average age of its fans at 39.6. And during the recent World Cup tournament, the United States women’s national team attracted record-breaking viewership.
All this new energy around soccer is prompting some fans to redesign or reimagine aspects of the game.
Jon-Paul Wheatley, an avid soccer fan in St. Louis, got into leatherworking as a hobby during the pandemic. Shortly thereafter, he combined those passions — creating soccer balls with unique patterns and unusual materials.
Wheatley has documented his creative journey on TikTok and come up with some unorthodox ideas, including a ball that looks like a globe and another made completely out of Nike Air Force 1s.
“I feel like the ball is this underexplored medium for design,” Wheatley said. It’s “very fun just to explore what kinds of different materials you can use to make a ball, and you can basically use anything.”
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.