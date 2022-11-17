How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Ticketmaster, monopolies and the wrath of Swifties
Nov 17, 2022

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
After a debacle over Taylor Swift tickets, Ticketmaster is being called a monopoly by fans and politicians. Plus, should developing countries be asked to "leapfrog" fossil fuels and move straight to renewables?

Segments From this episode

How Ticketmaster came to dominate live events (and incur the wrath of Taylor Swift fans)

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 17, 2022
In addition to selling tickets, the company controls venues and manages artists. Some lawmakers say it's a monopoly.
A mad rush of Taylor Swift fans nearly overwhelmed the Ticketmaster site. Now, some elected officials are calling it a monopoly.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Unionized Starbucks workers at more than 100 stores strike

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 17, 2022
Striking workers are taking advantage of a holiday promotion to protest the company’s approach to union negotiations.
Workers on strike outside of a San Francisco Starbucks on Nov. 17. Employees at more than 100 unionized Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

What it's like returning to China's zero-COVID bubble

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 17, 2022
China is simplifying some of the rules to enter its zero-COVID bubble, but many hurdles remain.
Passengers from Pak's flight from Toronto in November are welcomed by staff at Shanghai's Pudong airport in hazmat suits.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
A Warmer World

Are current climate initiatives unfair to developing nations?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Nov 17, 2022
Rahul Tongia of the Brookings Institution argues that a swift, large-scale energy transition is unrealistic for poor countries, and unnecessary.
Participants arrive Thursday at the COP27 climate conference, where world leaders are discussing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the impacts of climate change.
Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
FCC readies broadband map to help allocate funds for higher speeds

by Savannah Maher
Nov 17, 2022
Identifying where high-speed internet is available has been tricky. But the map may give officials a better idea of who's left out.
The new map may address stubborn inequality in the reach of broadband internet. Tribal and rural communities could benefit.
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

