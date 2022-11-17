Ticketmaster, monopolies and the wrath of Swifties
After a debacle over Taylor Swift tickets, Ticketmaster is being called a monopoly by fans and politicians. Plus, should developing countries be asked to "leapfrog" fossil fuels and move straight to renewables?
Segments From this episode
How Ticketmaster came to dominate live events (and incur the wrath of Taylor Swift fans)
In addition to selling tickets, the company controls venues and manages artists. Some lawmakers say it's a monopoly.
Unionized Starbucks workers at more than 100 stores strike
Striking workers are taking advantage of a holiday promotion to protest the company’s approach to union negotiations.
What it's like returning to China's zero-COVID bubble
China is simplifying some of the rules to enter its zero-COVID bubble, but many hurdles remain.
Are current climate initiatives unfair to developing nations?
Rahul Tongia of the Brookings Institution argues that a swift, large-scale energy transition is unrealistic for poor countries, and unnecessary.
FCC readies broadband map to help allocate funds for higher speeds
Identifying where high-speed internet is available has been tricky. But the map may give officials a better idea of who's left out.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer