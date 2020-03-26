As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 26, 2020
Those medical supplies hospitals need? They’re overseas.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: the new lifestyles of working parents and the non-traditional workers being hit especially hard by this crisis.
Subscribe on
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.