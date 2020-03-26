Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Those medical supplies hospitals need? They’re overseas.
Mar 26, 2020

Those medical supplies hospitals need? They’re overseas.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: the new lifestyles of working parents and the non-traditional workers being hit especially hard by this crisis.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE