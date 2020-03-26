As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
For the gig economy, emergency aid will be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For the gig economy, emergency aid will be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As Congress finalizes the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history, aid will be extended to an often neglected segment of the labor force.
The package includes $2 trillion dollars in cash payments for many individuals and families, business loans and extended unemployment benefits. And for the first time, gig and freelance workers will qualify for those unemployment checks.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Krissy Clark, host of our documentary podcast The Uncertain Hour, about how the alternative workforce is faring in the COVID-19 recession.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.