For the gig economy, emergency aid will be crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic

As Congress finalizes the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history, aid will be extended to an often neglected segment of the labor force.

The package includes $2 trillion dollars in cash payments for many individuals and families, business loans and extended unemployment benefits. And for the first time, gig and freelance workers will qualify for those unemployment checks.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Krissy Clark, host of our documentary podcast The Uncertain Hour, about how the alternative workforce is faring in the COVID-19 recession.

