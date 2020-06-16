Jun 16, 2020
The view from a COVID hot spot
Plus: Chinese unemployment and why the Fed started buying corporate bonds.
Stories From this episode
How one food producer kept business going amid the pandemic
Grand Prairie Foods lost 80% of its hospitality and travel-related business in one day. To survive, it's focusing on packaged foods.
Lists of Black-owned restaurants are circulating. Here's what that means for one baker.
Rita Magalde, owner of a Utah bakery specializing in baklava, says the increase in business feels like a miracle.
Retail sales were way up in May. But don't pop the Champagne just yet.
March and April's weak numbers were easy to beat. Upcoming changes, such as the end of unemployment bonus payments, may stall the upward trend.
China's big savers weather pandemic uncertainty
The communist government is not handing out cash to struggling workers. Many have to depend on themselves.
The Fed starts buying corporate bonds
The Federal Reserve is buying a broad cross-section of bonds to make sure firms have the money they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer