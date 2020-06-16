Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The view from a COVID hot spot
Jun 16, 2020

Plus: Chinese unemployment and why the Fed started buying corporate bonds.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How one food producer kept business going amid the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 16, 2020
Grand Prairie Foods lost 80% of its hospitality and travel-related business in one day. To survive, it's focusing on packaged foods.
When the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, became one of the hot spots of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kurt Loudenback, the CEO of Grand Prairie Foods, asked many of his workers to stay home.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Lists of Black-owned restaurants are circulating. Here's what that means for one baker.

by Andie Corban
Jun 16, 2020
Rita Magalde, owner of a Utah bakery specializing in baklava, says the increase in business feels like a miracle.
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, a baklava bakery in Draper, Utah.
Carlos Linares/Photo Courtesy of Rita Magalde
COVID-19

Retail sales were way up in May. But don't pop the Champagne just yet.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 16, 2020
March and April's weak numbers were easy to beat. Upcoming changes, such as the end of unemployment bonus payments, may stall the upward trend.
A reopened clothing store in Los Angeles. U.S. retail sales climbed at a record rate in May.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

China's big savers weather pandemic uncertainty

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 16, 2020
The communist government is not handing out cash to struggling workers. Many have to depend on themselves.
Zhang Lei manages an entertainment center in Shanghai, and for four months, he was not sure whether he would still have a job or not.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
COVID-19

The Fed starts buying corporate bonds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 16, 2020
The Federal Reserve is buying a broad cross-section of bonds to make sure firms have the money they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange. The Federal Reserve has begun buying corporate bonds as part of the CARES Act.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer