The Commerce Department released retail sales numbers Tuesday, and they were eye-popping — up 17.7% in the month of May. That percentage gain is a record, and it sounds like great news. But these are month-to-month comparisons, and frankly anything looks good compared to March and April.

When New York started reopening, it was time for William Bell to go outside.

“I just want to go and run an errand,” Bell said. “I want to get out of the house.” Since he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, he went to the majestic, soothing aisles of Home Depot.

“I needed help picking out a flower pot, and I got the advice of someone who worked there. She literally came up right next to me and was helping me pick out the right one, and it was a little weird at first, being that close together,” Bell said. “But we both had masks on, and we just accepted it.”

Lots and lots of William Bells went shopping last month. Clothing and accessories store sales were up 188% month over month. Furniture and home furnishings up 90%. Electronics and appliances up 51%. If you take out car dealers, gas and restaurants, retail sales were actually up 1.7% in May year over year, according to the National Retail Federation, where Jack Kleinhenz is chief economist.

“It was categorically good news for the economy, and it was categorically good news for the consumer,” Kleinhenz said.

And now, let’s all go shopping for a brand-new reality check. Lindsey Piegza has one for free — she’s chief economist at Stifel.

“Yes, we did have some pent-up demand,” Piegza said. “But going forward with unemployment benefits ending, with the [Paycheck Protection Program] coming to an end, will the consumer be able to financially continue to spend at these more positive levels?”

They will not, according to Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

“My sense is that the public doesn’t quite understand — nor do policymakers, for that matter — the fiscal cliff that awaits the economy in just six weeks,” Brusuelas said.

Six weeks is about when those additional unemployment payments end. Dazzling increases aside, retail sales are still 8% off their January peak. And lots of businesses will come back, but some won’t. David Swartz is an equity analyst at Morningstar research.

“There’s a lot of bad news out there suggesting that more stores will be closing, more restaurants will be closing and that some people will be permanently unemployed who right now may not understand that,” Swartz said.

The Federal Reserves forecasts that at the end of the year — another six months from now — the unemployment rate will be 9%.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse