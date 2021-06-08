Jun 8, 2021
The racial gap in appraisals devalues homes owned by people of color
Also: The Biden administration announces a strategy to strengthen supply chains, labor and supply shortages are driving up costs for consumers and Las Vegas hosts its first major business convention since the pandemic.
U.S. aims to get China out of the supply chain — and more allies into it
But the U.S. has also spent the last few years alienating many of those allies.
Consumers face higher prices as businesses pass on costs of shortages
Higher costs for labor and supplies are increasing price tags.
FBI wins one battle recovering bitcoin ransom, but it's still a war
Cryptocurrencies have allowed digital ransom and extortion to explode in recent years.
Racial gap in appraisals devalues homes owned by people of color
Lower home appraisal values contribute to the wealth gap between white communities and communities of Black and Latinx people.
Las Vegas hosts its first big convention since the pandemic. It better go well.
World of Concrete is the first of many business gatherings on Las Vegas' calendar. Conventions are key to the city's economic rebound.
Will food trucks return to urban offices?
A lot of food trucks found new opportunities in the suburbs during the pandemic, says Matt Geller of the National Food Truck Association.
