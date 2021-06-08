Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The racial gap in appraisals devalues homes owned by people of color
Jun 8, 2021

The racial gap in appraisals devalues homes owned by people of color

Also: The Biden administration announces a strategy to strengthen supply chains, labor and supply shortages are driving up costs for consumers and Las Vegas hosts its first major business convention since the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

U.S. aims to get China out of the supply chain — and more allies into it

by Justin Ho
Jun 8, 2021
But the U.S. has also spent the last few years alienating many of those allies.
The Biden administration is trying to reduce the U.S. economy's dependence on China.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers face higher prices as businesses pass on costs of shortages

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 8, 2021
Higher costs for labor and supplies are increasing price tags.
With pent-up demand now unleashed, many businesses can't find enough labor or supplies to satisfy consumers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
FBI wins one battle recovering bitcoin ransom, but it's still a war

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 8, 2021
Cryptocurrencies have allowed digital ransom and extortion to explode in recent years.
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco announces the recovery of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency from the Colonial Pipeline Co. ransomware attacks on June 7, 2021.
Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Racial gap in appraisals devalues homes owned by people of color

by Natalie Moore
Jun 8, 2021
Lower home appraisal values contribute to the wealth gap between white communities and communities of Black and Latinx people.
Real estate agent Don Robinson said he has seen the devaluing of homes in Black neighborhoods in Chicago with little recourse for the owners.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Las Vegas hosts its first big convention since the pandemic. It better go well.

by Matt Levin
Jun 8, 2021
World of Concrete is the first of many business gatherings on Las Vegas' calendar. Conventions are key to the city's economic rebound.
The Las Vegas Convention Center before the World of Concrete convention opens. "It’s our Super Bowl or World Series," a participant calls it.
Matt Levin/Marketplace
Will food trucks return to urban offices?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 8, 2021
A lot of food trucks found new opportunities in the suburbs during the pandemic, says Matt Geller of the National Food Truck Association.
“The office space that had been the bread and butter for the food truck industry hasn't come back yet,” says Matt Geller, president of the National Food Truck Association.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Night Body AT / ALL
Hanging Gardens Classixx
Long Lost Lord Huron
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Do It Chloe x Halle
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
