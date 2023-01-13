Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

The latest in the government’s crypto crackdown
Jan 13, 2023

The latest in the government’s crypto crackdown

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The SEC's crypto exchange lawsuit is the latest effort to regulate a largely unregulated industry. Then: the state of crypto mining.

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson, U.S. economy editor for Bloomberg, and Sudeep Reddy, senior managing editor for Politico, breaks down this week's economic news.
Fourth-quarter reports show some big banks are saving for a recession

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 13, 2023
In the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing global economy, banks are setting aside reserves — just in case.
Bank of America told investors Friday that it generated a 2% profit bump last quarter. Many big banks have been squirreling away cash to prepare for an economic downturn.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
SEC suit against crypto exchanges is latest effort to regulate a largely unregulated industry

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 13, 2023
The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Gemini Trust Company and Genesis Global Capital for selling allegedly unregistered securities.
Absent more comprehensive regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission is enforcing laws not specifically designed for crypto.
Marco Bello/Getty Images
Crypto mining hits a (very) rough patch

by Lily Jamali
Jan 13, 2023
The fall in the price of bitcoin combined with a surge in energy prices have made this a tough year for businesses that mine crypto.
Above, fans cool servers at a bitcoin mining facility in New York. Surges in energy prices have boosted the costs associated with bictoin mining.
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
How people are making six figures a year through Instagram Reels

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 13, 2023
Many of the videos show creators reacting to a filter that generates a random answer to questions like "What Disney princess are you?"
"Instagram really wanted people to create material from the features that already existed on the site," says Jacob Sweet, who writes for The New Yorker.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Beat Goes On The All Seeing I
Redbone Childish Gambino
Pina Colada Freddie Joachim
Still D.R.E. Dr. Dre
Waterfalls TLC
Cataracts Freddie Gibbs

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

