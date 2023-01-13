The latest in the government’s crypto crackdown
The SEC's crypto exchange lawsuit is the latest effort to regulate a largely unregulated industry. Then: the state of crypto mining.
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson, U.S. economy editor for Bloomberg, and Sudeep Reddy, senior managing editor for Politico, breaks down this week's economic news.
Fourth-quarter reports show some big banks are saving for a recession
In the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing global economy, banks are setting aside reserves — just in case.
SEC suit against crypto exchanges is latest effort to regulate a largely unregulated industry
The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Gemini Trust Company and Genesis Global Capital for selling allegedly unregistered securities.
Crypto mining hits a (very) rough patch
The fall in the price of bitcoin combined with a surge in energy prices have made this a tough year for businesses that mine crypto.
How people are making six figures a year through Instagram Reels
Many of the videos show creators reacting to a filter that generates a random answer to questions like "What Disney princess are you?"
