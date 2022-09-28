The heavy cost of a strong dollar
Today, a look at how a strong U.S. dollar is impacting economies around the globe. Plus, how pay transparency laws are playing out.
Segments From this episode
Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world
Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies.
After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down
The BoE seeks to restore stability after U.K. bond markets reacted badly to a government plan to cut taxes and go deeper into debt.
Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid
There's no one-size-fits-all way to make the power infrastructure impervious to natural disasters.
How one elementary principal is dealing with hiring staff and kids' learning loss
"We are scrambling as a school, as a district" to catch up kids and address mental health needs, Jessica Gomez of Southern California says.
Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations
California will require companies to publish salaries in job postings, a move aimed at closing pay gaps for women and people of color..
British walkers demand wider right to roam
A United Kingdom group is calling for greater access to the countryside and is organizing mass trespasses to get it.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer