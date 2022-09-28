Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The heavy cost of a strong dollar
Sep 28, 2022

The heavy cost of a strong dollar

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, a look at how a strong U.S. dollar is impacting economies around the globe. Plus, how pay transparency laws are playing out.

Segments From this episode

Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 28, 2022
Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies.
A teller in Lebanon holds U.S. currency. The strong dollar is affecting imports, exports and foreign countries' debts.
Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down

by Justin Ho
Sep 28, 2022
The BoE seeks to restore stability after U.K. bond markets reacted badly to a government plan to cut taxes and go deeper into debt.
The BoE is navigating complicated economic conditions, including inflation, bond market instability, a sinking currency and the government's tax policy.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid

by Andy Uhler
Sep 28, 2022
There's no one-size-fits-all way to make the power infrastructure impervious to natural disasters.
One way to strengthen power grids against extreme weather is to put transmission lines underground. But that can be costly and may not help during storms with heavy rain.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How one elementary principal is dealing with hiring staff and kids' learning loss

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 28, 2022
"We are scrambling as a school, as a district" to catch up kids and address mental health needs, Jessica Gomez of Southern California says.
"A lot of our students, they went through some things, and we're still dealing with that, in terms of the mental health part of it," says Principal Jessica Gomez.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 28, 2022
California will require companies to publish salaries in job postings, a move aimed at closing pay gaps for women and people of color..
California is joining a growing number of locales to require that most companies include salary ranges in job postings.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

British walkers demand wider right to roam

by Stephen Beard
Sep 28, 2022
A United Kingdom group is calling for greater access to the countryside and is organizing mass trespasses to get it.
The majority of the England's countryside is off limits to the public, but an assortment of nature lovers is advocating for expanded public access to the countryside.
Stephen Beard/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:13 PM PDT
15:25
4:18 PM PDT
25:46
1:34 PM PDT
1:50
7:38 AM PDT
6:47
2:40 AM PDT
7:21
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid
Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?
Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?
Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations
Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations