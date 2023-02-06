Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The global economy may not be so bad off after all
Feb 6, 2023

The global economy may not be so bad off after all

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The U.S. economy is doing better than many expected, and there are signs of strength in the global economy too. Plus, utilities increasingly look to recovery bonds.

Segments From this episode

The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 6, 2023
Europe's having a pretty good winter, and other parts of the world aren't doing too badly, either.
The global economy slowed markedly in 2022, and it's expected to weaken further this year. But some patches of the globe are performing better than expected.
primeimages/Getty
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Census of Agriculture: what it's for, why it matters

by Savannah Maher
Feb 6, 2023
The USDA sends its survey out every five years to create a snapshot of American agriculture, divvy up funds and make policy decisions.
The government uses data from the USDA survey to target resources and inform policy decisions.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?

by Matt Levin
Feb 6, 2023
Dozens of original shows and films have been erased from streaming platforms. Some companies can receive tax breaks by nixing content.
The cast of the HBO Max series "Gordita Chronicles" in June. Despite positive reviews, the show was canceled and eventually removed from the streaming platform.
JC Olivera/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Weathering the economic storm, this small-business owner remains optimistic

by Daisy Palacios
Feb 6, 2023
Like other retail businesspeople, Amelia Freeman-Lynde of Durham, North Carolina, has grappled with supply chain and staffing issues.
Amelia Freeman-Lynde owns Freeman's Creative, a craft shop in Durham, North Carolina. "Not only is it year over year been a really different business, but every month,” she says.
Jade Wilson/Courtesy Freeman-Lynde
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:19 PM PST
27:32
7:26 AM PST
8:04
1:47 PM PST
1:50
3:15 AM PST
15:30
Feb 3, 2023
27:19
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.
The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?
What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?
As the Family and Medical Leave Act turns 30, millions of Americans still lack access to paid leave
As the Family and Medical Leave Act turns 30, millions of Americans still lack access to paid leave

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!