The global economy may not be so bad off after all
The U.S. economy is doing better than many expected, and there are signs of strength in the global economy too. Plus, utilities increasingly look to recovery bonds.
Segments From this episode
The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.
Europe's having a pretty good winter, and other parts of the world aren't doing too badly, either.
The Census of Agriculture: what it's for, why it matters
The USDA sends its survey out every five years to create a snapshot of American agriculture, divvy up funds and make policy decisions.
What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?
Dozens of original shows and films have been erased from streaming platforms. Some companies can receive tax breaks by nixing content.
Weathering the economic storm, this small-business owner remains optimistic
Like other retail businesspeople, Amelia Freeman-Lynde of Durham, North Carolina, has grappled with supply chain and staffing issues.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer