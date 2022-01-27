The Fed’s gonna do what the Fed’s gonna do
Which is a lot of considering and a lot of signaling.
Segments From this episode
No need for FOMC FOMO
Today, we'll dig into the highlights of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The central bank will scrutinize the employment cost index for 2021’s fourth quarter for signs that rising pay could fuel rising prices.
Germany sees a gas pipeline under the Baltic as a commercial project. Russia may see it as a leverage.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline would get Russian gas to Germany without going through Ukraine.
Federal Reserve considers pros and cons of digital currency
Here's how you'd buy a Mountain Dew and a Slim Jim with digital cash.
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Many volunteer rescue groups had an increase in calls last year.
Hawaiian boat tour owner is "carefully rebuilding" after tsunami damage
Sea Quest Hawaii's business was already down 30% from omicron when the tsunami caused $100,000 in damage to its office.
Music from the episode
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley
Cirrus Bonobo
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
The Journey Tom Misch
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer