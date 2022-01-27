Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The Fed’s gonna do what the Fed’s gonna do
Jan 26, 2022

The Fed’s gonna do what the Fed’s gonna do

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Which is a lot of considering and a lot of signaling.

Segments From this episode

No need for FOMC FOMO

Today, we'll dig into the highlights of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 26, 2022
The central bank will scrutinize the employment cost index for 2021’s fourth quarter for signs that rising pay could fuel rising prices.
Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has turned his efforts toward containing inflation. The employment cost index is one of the economic indicators the Fed examines in setting monetary policy.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Germany sees a gas pipeline under the Baltic as a commercial project. Russia may see it as a leverage.

by Andy Uhler
Jan 26, 2022
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline would get Russian gas to Germany without going through Ukraine.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline complicates relations between Germany, Russia and Ukraine.
John Macdougall/ Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal Reserve considers pros and cons of digital currency

by Matt Levin
Jan 26, 2022
Here's how you'd buy a Mountain Dew and a Slim Jim with digital cash.
Just like cash, the value stored in a digital dollar would be instantly accessible to stores. But are Americans willing to kiss their greenbacks goodbye?
Tamer Soliman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise

by Madelyn Beck
Jan 26, 2022
Many volunteer rescue groups had an increase in calls last year.
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit volunteers extract a person portraying a lost snowshoer during a training exercise.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hawaiian boat tour owner is "carefully rebuilding" after tsunami damage

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 26, 2022
Sea Quest Hawaii's business was already down 30% from omicron when the tsunami caused $100,000 in damage to its office.
Sea Quest Hawaii's Kona office was the only building in the area to sustain substantial damage, owner Manu Powers says.
Sea Quest Hawaii
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
3 on E Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley
Cirrus Bonobo
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
The Journey Tom Misch
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:31 PM PST
28:45
7:26 AM PST
9:43
1:40 PM PST
1:50
2:18 AM PST
3:12
Jan 25, 2022
28:05
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation