The facial recognition software cops are raving about
Journalist Kashmir Hill spent the last four years writing about a company that says it can find any face anywhere on the internet. Her conclusion? Clearview AI is changing privacy as we know it.
Segments From this episode
An electrical transformer shortage has big implications for housing, renewables
You may not think much about electrical distribution transformers, but not having them can delay entire housing developments and grid updates.
Is a four-day workweek possible for blue-collar workers?
A four-day workweek, which is among UAW contract demands, could make companies more efficient. But some think it could cause burnout.
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
In "Your Face Belongs to Us” New York Times journalist Kashmir Hill describes her examination of privacy in the digital era.
Olive oil prices climb amid drought, heat in Mediterranean
Weather extremes have threatened global olive oil supplies for the second year as the appetite for EVOO grows in the U.S.
