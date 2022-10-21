The economic paradox of wildfire prevention
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Wildfires can be prevented by prescribed burns, but who pays when they get out of control? Plus, potential limits on China’s access to advanced tech and the value placed on women's soccer.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, ongoing global recession concerns, and how to prepare for an economic downturn.
US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports
The concern is the potential use of advanced technologies for military purposes.
FIFA says broadcasters lowballed bids for the Women's World Cup
With the popularity of the women's game soaring, FIFA has asked broadcasters to up their bids.
Earnings calls are boring by design
Yes, they really are that boring on purpose.
When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?
A prescribed burn that went awry in New Mexico has some questioning the value of the practice, but scientists say we need prescribed burns more than ever because of climate change.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer