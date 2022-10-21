How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economic paradox of wildfire prevention
Oct 21, 2022

The economic paradox of wildfire prevention

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Wildfires can be prevented by prescribed burns, but who pays when they get out of control? Plus, potential limits on China’s access to advanced tech and the value placed on women's soccer.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, ongoing global recession concerns, and how to prepare for an economic downturn.
US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 21, 2022
The concern is the potential use of advanced technologies for military purposes.
The U.S. government is reportedly only in very early stages of drawing up a policy that would restrict China from accessing U.S. produced technologies.
Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
FIFA says broadcasters lowballed bids for the Women's World Cup

by Andy Uhler
Oct 21, 2022
With the popularity of the women's game soaring, FIFA has asked broadcasters to up their bids.
Above, the U.S. Women's Soccer team celebrates their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup win. This year, the federation has asked broadcasters to up their bids for broadcast rights after receiving lowball offers.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Earnings calls are boring by design

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 21, 2022
Yes, they really are that boring on purpose.
Quarterly earnings calls are notoriously monotonous and carefully worded in order to avoid misleading investors.
Getty Images
A Warmer World

When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?

by Savannah Maher
Oct 21, 2022
A prescribed burn that went awry in New Mexico has some questioning the value of the practice, but scientists say we need prescribed burns more than ever because of climate change.
A scorched structure and vehicle stand on a property mostly destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on June 2 near Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

