The easy part of this recovery is over
Oct 2, 2020

The easy part of this recovery is over

Today, we'll talk about what the hard part looks like. Plus: women leaving the labor force, H-1B visas and, oh yeah, Brexit. Remember that?

Segments From this episode

Brexit

No-deal Brexit? Yes, it's still possible

by Stephen Beard
Oct 2, 2020
After struggling through the pandemic, British companies that trade with the EU face trouble without a free trade deal.
Talks between the U.K. and the European Union to work out a free trade deal by Oct. 15 have not gone smoothly. Above, an employee hangs a Union Jack at EU headquarters in Brussels in 2019.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

With baseball on hold, a professional umpire "just tried to make this a positive thing"

by Bennett Purser
Oct 2, 2020
When the pandemic upended minor league baseball, Jen Pawol focused on growing her off-season business.
Jen Pawol is one of two women umpires working in professional baseball.
Courtesy of Jen Pawol
Judge blocks Trump administration's temporary visa restrictions

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 2, 2020
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said the president had likely exceeded his authority.
A medical scientist runs a test at a University of Washington lab. The H-1B visa freeze affects jobs in science-related as well as other fields.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
COVID-19

Job gains don't paint a clear picture of the recovery

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 2, 2020
The jobs created in September obscure the fact that thousands were lost permanently and millions of people have stopped looking for work.
A restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Aug. 4 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
The COVID recession is driving more women than men from the job market

by Justin Ho
Oct 2, 2020
Industries that tend to employ women have been hit harder. The effects will reverberate long after the recession ends.
Four times more women than men dropped out of the job market in September.
martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images
Music from the episode

You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Satellite STRFKR

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
