Oct 2, 2020
The easy part of this recovery is over
Today, we'll talk about what the hard part looks like. Plus: women leaving the labor force, H-1B visas and, oh yeah, Brexit. Remember that?
Segments From this episode
No-deal Brexit? Yes, it's still possible
After struggling through the pandemic, British companies that trade with the EU face trouble without a free trade deal.
With baseball on hold, a professional umpire "just tried to make this a positive thing"
When the pandemic upended minor league baseball, Jen Pawol focused on growing her off-season business.
Judge blocks Trump administration's temporary visa restrictions
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said the president had likely exceeded his authority.
Job gains don't paint a clear picture of the recovery
The jobs created in September obscure the fact that thousands were lost permanently and millions of people have stopped looking for work.
The COVID recession is driving more women than men from the job market
Industries that tend to employ women have been hit harder. The effects will reverberate long after the recession ends.
Music from the episode
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Satellite STRFKR
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
