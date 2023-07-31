AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The country’s newest test case for nuclear power
Jul 31, 2023

The country’s newest test case for nuclear power

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Units 3 and 4 at the Plant Vogtle nuclear power station. © 2023 Georgia Power Co.
Will a new nuclear reactor convince the country that nuclear energy is worth the cost? Then, high interest rates trap homeowners — and their equity.

Segments From this episode

New Georgia reactor is a test case for nuclear power

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 31, 2023
Advocates call nuclear power essential to a carbon-free future. But the project took much longer, and cost much more, than planned.
Unit 3, left, of the Plant Vogtle nuclear power station. The reactor began generating energy Monday.
© 2023 Georgia Power Co.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped

by Henry Epp
Jul 31, 2023
A new report finds the rate of mortgage borrowers considered "equity rich" increased to 49% in the second quarter.
"Why would you refinance if you've got a mortgage of 3%, at a mortgage rate of 7%?" says Susan Wachter of the Wharton School.
Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Perks of being a legacy student can go beyond the admissions office

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 31, 2023
While some colleges are dropping their legacy admissions policy, there are less formal benefits for those with family connections.
Occidental College, a Los Angeles private school, is among the latest institutions to end legacy admissions.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What happened to my money?

by Reema Khrais

How do you recover from a major financial betrayal from someone you love? In an excerpt from Marketplace’s podcast “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais confronts the question with Sally, a 79-year-old from New York, about giving her trust and savings to the wrong person.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Wyoming, long known as a top coal producing state, makes a big move into wind energy

by Caitlin Tan
Jul 31, 2023
A new power line project will transfer Wyoming wind to supply parts of the Southwest with electricity. Wyoming’s focus on renewable energy is a shift from its history with fossil fuels.
Wyoming’s Republican Governor Mark Gordon attended the ground breaking ceremony. Despite the state’s fossil fuel history, he said this project is needed to address climate change.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Root Juice Chris Joss
Two Blue Eyes Beruit
Luv (sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Najabes, Shing02
Telephone Lady Gaga, Beyonce
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:33 PM PDT
28:26
7:34 AM PDT
9:29
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
2:52 AM PDT
10:00
Jul 28, 2023
26:24
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Marketplace Morning Report
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Not your father's Republicans
Marketplace Morning Report
Not your father's Republicans
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 