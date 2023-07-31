The country’s newest test case for nuclear power
Will a new nuclear reactor convince the country that nuclear energy is worth the cost? Then, high interest rates trap homeowners — and their equity.
Segments From this episode
New Georgia reactor is a test case for nuclear power
Advocates call nuclear power essential to a carbon-free future. But the project took much longer, and cost much more, than planned.
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
A new report finds the rate of mortgage borrowers considered "equity rich" increased to 49% in the second quarter.
Perks of being a legacy student can go beyond the admissions office
While some colleges are dropping their legacy admissions policy, there are less formal benefits for those with family connections.
What happened to my money?
How do you recover from a major financial betrayal from someone you love? In an excerpt from Marketplace’s podcast “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais confronts the question with Sally, a 79-year-old from New York, about giving her trust and savings to the wrong person.
Wyoming, long known as a top coal producing state, makes a big move into wind energy
A new power line project will transfer Wyoming wind to supply parts of the Southwest with electricity. Wyoming’s focus on renewable energy is a shift from its history with fossil fuels.
