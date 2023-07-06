This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What happened to my money?
Jul 6, 2023
Alice Wilder and Reema Khrais
Relationships require trust, particularly when it comes to money. How do you recover from a major financial betrayal from someone you love?

It was the 1970s, and Sally had it all: a loving husband, a baby daughter and a stable job working for New York state. But after a car accident made her a widow in her mid-20s, everything fell apart. She didn’t know who would be interested in a single mom with a 2-year-old, until she met Todd. (Note: not their real names.)

Todd had big dreams of becoming an architect, being his own boss and not having to work for “the man.” He promised that they would be millionaires. And in the meanwhile, she was happy to support the family. It all seemed to be going great … until it wasn’t. “He had spent all the money,” said Sally, “and he never told me about it at all.” Even now, she is still reeling from the effects of giving her trust — and her savings — to the wrong person.

In this episode, we also check back in with Hayli McKnight, whom you might remember from our season 1 episode, “The college fund.” When she was a teenager applying to colleges, she found out her dad had spent almost all of the money that her grandpa had put aside for her college education. It’s been four years since we last spoke to Hayli, and her relationship to money and her feelings about her dad’s choices have changed. And her financial life has only become more complicated. 

But she has a new perspective on controlling her own money: “Before my money goes to anybody else, it’s mine,” she told Reema in a recent interview. “I deserve to be able to do that. I am definitely smart enough to do that.” 

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday you’ll get a note from Reema Khrais and some recs from the “This Is Uncomfortable” team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.









