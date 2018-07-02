DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

Why streaming services sail in to save TV's castaways

These days, when a show gets canceled on TV, there's still one last shred of hope: streaming services. It’s possible that Netflix, Amazon or Hulu will ride in to save the day and pick up the show after a social media hash tag campaign. Recently, Amazon was that hero when the cable network SyFy canceled its space drama “The Expanse.” But what goes into the decision to rescue a show? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with Todd VanDerWerff, critic at large for Vox, about the business rationale behind these decisions. (07/02/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show