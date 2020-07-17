Jul 17, 2020
The coronavirus vaccine economy
Plus: The upcoming "tsunami of evictions," the viral hot spots along the border and another fierce competition in this pandemic: food delivery.
Segments From this episode
How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?
Pricing on the open market is opaque, one expert says. Ultimately, the cost is anyone's guess.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer