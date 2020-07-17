Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The coronavirus vaccine economy
Jul 17, 2020

Plus: The upcoming "tsunami of evictions," the viral hot spots along the border and another fierce competition in this pandemic: food delivery.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 17, 2020
Pricing on the open market is opaque, one expert says. Ultimately, the cost is anyone's guess.
A researcher works on a vaccine for COVID-19 at the Copenhagen University research lab in Denmark in March.
Thibault Savary/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
