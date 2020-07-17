Border towns struggling with virus surge

Federico Schaffler lives in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, but drives across the border to Laredo, Texas, for work every day.

He just got word that there’s a curfew at home right now, and people can get fined if they don’t wear a face mask while driving.

“On the U.S. side, I haven’t heard beyond that if you’re by yourself in your car, you probably can have your mask down, but if you have two or three people, then you have to have your mask on,” he said.

Schaffler is the director of the Texas Center for Border Economic and Enterprise Development at Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

He said cross-border shopping is a lifeblood for the area.

In normal times, the southern border of the United States is very fluid. People live and work on both sides, and many travel back and forth every day. But people who want to cross just to buy stuff aren’t allowed to do that right now.

In the U.S., different rules from cities, counties, states and the feds have made controlling the coronavirus pandemic difficult. In border towns, there’s also direction from two countries.

“The pedestrian bridge is reduced by 60, 70%. Vehicular traffic, noncommercial assets, reduced by easily 30, 40, 50%,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said.

According to Saenz, eight people died of the coronavirus in Laredo hospitals Thursday, a record for the city.

He said the state allowed businesses to open too soon.

“What happened is we lowered our guard here, and people started not using their masks,” he said.

Schaffler said navigating this time isn’t going to be easy for a lot of businesses.

“I really don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I think it’s going to change a lot of things.”

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse