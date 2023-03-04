The battle for the Dungeons & Dragons economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
When parent company Hasbro tried to monetize third-party content, fans stepped up to protect the role-playing game economy. Plus, the jobs report gets a Friday off.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Heather Long at the Washington Post about Ryssdal's conversation with Yellen, the tight labor market and U.S.-China relations.
If it's the first Friday of the month, there must be a jobs report, right? Wrong.
A rule that makes the underlying data more consistent has delayed February's report by a week.
Teachers are underpaid. Is that changing?
At least two dozen states — and Congress — have either proposed or enacted laws to increase teacher pay in the past couple of years.
A push for corporate climate disclosures in California could influence rest of U.S.
A proposed carbon emissions disclosure law in the world's fifth-largest economy could push such requirements into the mainstream.
Wizards, druids and open game licenses: The fight over the unique Dungeons & Dragons economy
When Hasbro wanted to change D&D's open game license to get a cut of third-party company profits, the game's fans went to battle.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer