A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Join us for a free, virtual event for International Women's Day on March 8! Learn More & Register
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The battle for the Dungeons & Dragons economy
Mar 3, 2023

The battle for the Dungeons & Dragons economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop
When parent company Hasbro tried to monetize third-party content, fans stepped up to protect the role-playing game economy. Plus, the jobs report gets a Friday off.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez at Business Insider and Heather Long at the Washington Post about Ryssdal's conversation with Yellen, the tight labor market and U.S.-China relations.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

If it's the first Friday of the month, there must be a jobs report, right? Wrong.

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 3, 2023
A rule that makes the underlying data more consistent has delayed February's report by a week.
whanjeed/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Teachers are underpaid. Is that changing?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 3, 2023
At least two dozen states — and Congress — have either proposed or enacted laws to increase teacher pay in the past couple of years.
At least two dozen states, plus Congress, have proposed or enacted laws to boost teacher pay in recent years.
Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

A push for corporate climate disclosures in California could influence rest of U.S.

by Lily Jamali
Mar 3, 2023
A proposed carbon emissions disclosure law in the world's fifth-largest economy could push such requirements into the mainstream.
If Senate Bill 253 goes into effect, roughly 5,400 companies in California would have to disclose greenhouse gas emissions generated by themselves, their suppliers, suppliers’ suppliers and consumers. Above, downtown Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Wizards, druids and open game licenses: The fight over the unique Dungeons & Dragons economy

by Matt Levin
Mar 3, 2023
When Hasbro wanted to change D&D's open game license to get a cut of third-party company profits, the game's fans went to battle.
Fantasy game enthusiast Mark Warren poses next to a life-size replica of a Dungeons & Dragons character.
Matt Levin/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:43 PM PST
22:11
4:12 PM PST
27:31
1:42 PM PST
1:50
7:12 AM PST
8:20
Mar 3, 2023
10:20
Feb 28, 2023
28:48
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction