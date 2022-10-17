What’s at stake for the student loan forgiveness program
Today, we'll look at the logistics for the massive debt relief project. Plus, a check-in with drought-stricken farmers in southern Texas.
Segments From this episode
We're probably gonna spend more this holiday season
Inflation won't make us spend less this holiday season, according to predictions. But it may mean we get less.
Why job openings data might not mean what we think it means
JOLTS numbers can tell us about demand for workers. But the data doesn't say how hard employers are trying to hire somebody.
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Over 40 million Americans with some form of hearing loss could benefit from the ease of buying a hearing aid at their local pharmacy.
There's a lot at stake with the student loan forgiveness application
With over 40 million people eligible for debt relief, this is the largest operation of its kind in the department’s history.
Meet the ITU, the tech agency that helps the world communicate
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams talks with Mallory Knodel, chief technology officer at the Center for Democracy and Technology, about the International Telecommunication Union and its role in ensuring communication standards.
Drought in South Texas has farmers worried about their crops
In South Texas, two reservoirs supply water to both sides of the border. For the past few years, they’ve struggled to remain half-full.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer