What’s at stake for the student loan forgiveness program
Oct 17, 2022

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll look at the logistics for the massive debt relief project. Plus, a check-in with drought-stricken farmers in southern Texas.

Segments From this episode

We're probably gonna spend more this holiday season

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 17, 2022
Inflation won't make us spend less this holiday season, according to predictions. But it may mean we get less.
Consumers are expected to spend more than they did last year on holiday shopping.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Why job openings data might not mean what we think it means

by Justin Ho
Oct 17, 2022
JOLTS numbers can tell us about demand for workers. But the data doesn't say how hard employers are trying to hire somebody.
The Labor Department’s JOLTS report asks employers whether they’re “taking steps to fill a position.” But that can mean a lot of different things.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience

by Samantha Fields
Oct 17, 2022
Over 40 million Americans with some form of hearing loss could benefit from the ease of buying a hearing aid at their local pharmacy.
Hearing aids are now available over the counter in the United States.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
There's a lot at stake with the student loan forgiveness application

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 17, 2022
With over 40 million people eligible for debt relief, this is the largest operation of its kind in the department’s history.
President Joe Biden speaks about his student debt relief plan with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Oct. 17.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Meet the ITU, the tech agency that helps the world communicate

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams talks with Mallory Knodel, chief technology officer at the Center for Democracy and Technology, about the International Telecommunication Union and its role in ensuring communication standards.
Drought in South Texas has farmers worried about their crops

by Andy Uhler
Oct 17, 2022
In South Texas, two reservoirs supply water to both sides of the border. For the past few years, they’ve struggled to remain half-full.
Above, a cotton field post-harvest near Waxahachie, Texas, on Sep. 19. Farmers across south Texas are grappling with historically dry conditions.
Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images
