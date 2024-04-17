Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Steel tariffs déjà vu 
Apr 17, 2024

Steel tariffs déjà vu 

STR/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden calls for tripling levies on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. Plus, why car insurance is more expensive than it was a year ago.

Segments From this episode

Once again: Who pays for tariffs on Chinese steel?

by Henry Epp
Apr 17, 2024
As the Biden administration proposes tripling duties, experts recall how previous tariffs mainly hit American consumers and industries.
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the United Steel Workers Union in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, announcing plans to raise tariffs on Chinese steel.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
You're not imagining it: Car insurance costs 22% more than it did last year

by Samantha Fields
Apr 17, 2024
And people are increasingly shopping around for a better deal, according to new data from JD Power. Finding one is another matter.
Thanks to rising rates, people are increasingly shopping around to see if they can find a better deal on their car insurance, according to new data from JD Power. 
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Movie theaters aren't going anywhere, and it's partially due to their weird architecture

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Apr 17, 2024
With sloping, concrete floors and huge, windowless rooms, movie theaters are not the easiest properties to convert.
Ticket sales at movie theaters are still down from pre-pandemic times.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Busy times for this Detroit-based custom frame shop owner

by Sean McHenry

Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve been Framed in Detroit, talks about how things are going in the frame business.

Marketplace

President Biden calls for tripling levies on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. Plus, why car insurance is more expensive than it was a year ago.
Sober times for China's wine sellers

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 17, 2024
Having once enjoyed vibrant growth, China's wine industry is being held back by trade barriers, changing tastes and a flagging economy.
A shelf of wines from France, Argentina and New Zealand in a Shanghai retail shop. Wine imports have declined, and exporters are frustrated.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Bambu" Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
"Still Grimey" Wu-Tang Clan
"Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" Destroyer
"Pick Up" Bonobo
"Passionfruit" Drake

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

