May 10, 2021
States are starting to drop out of federal pandemic unemployment programs
The leaders of Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina say the benefits are too generous. Also on the show: A pipeline hack reveals critical infrastructure vulnerabilities in the U.S., and Texas farmers are still reeling from the February freeze.
Segments From this episode
Colonial Pipeline hack reveals critical infrastructure risks
The Biden administration plans new cyber rules for agencies and contractors involved in critical infrastructure.
3 states will exit federal pandemic unemployment programs. More are likely to follow.
The Republican governors of Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina say the benefits keep people out of the workforce.
Farmers in Texas still reeling from the February freeze
For some, insurance money is coming in, but according to one farmer, "it never makes you whole."
How COVID-19 might change packaging for good
“I think you've had a lot of pent-up innovation,” says Matt Reynolds, editor of Packaging World.
