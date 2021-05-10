Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

States are starting to drop out of federal pandemic unemployment programs
May 10, 2021

States are starting to drop out of federal pandemic unemployment programs

The leaders of Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina say the benefits are too generous. Also on the show: A pipeline hack reveals critical infrastructure vulnerabilities in the U.S., and Texas farmers are still reeling from the February freeze.

Segments From this episode

Colonial Pipeline hack reveals critical infrastructure risks

by Scott Tong
May 10, 2021
The Biden administration plans new cyber rules for agencies and contractors involved in critical infrastructure.
Hackers breached the operations of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers fuel to the eastern United States.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
3 states will exit federal pandemic unemployment programs. More are likely to follow.

by Samantha Fields
May 10, 2021
The Republican governors of Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina say the benefits keep people out of the workforce.
Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina are opting out, but the U.S. economy is down more than 8 million jobs since the pandemic hit.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Farmers in Texas still reeling from the February freeze

by Andy Uhler
May 10, 2021
For some, insurance money is coming in, but according to one farmer, "it never makes you whole."
“Technically I've lost two crops," says Dale Murden, above in one of his citrus groves. "The one that was being harvested for the 2021 season, and now zero crop for the 2021/2022 season."
Andy Uhler/Marketplace
How COVID-19 might change packaging for good

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 10, 2021
“I think you've had a lot of pent-up innovation,” says Matt Reynolds, editor of Packaging World.
Cardboard overflowing recycling bins. With home delivery a big part of the lockdown experience, Matt Reynolds says consumers are "asking brands to be more aware" of container sustainability.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
