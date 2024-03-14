My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Spring is coming, and so are higher gas prices
Mar 14, 2024

Spring is coming, and so are higher gas prices

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Oil and gas prices are climbing. Plus, the state of American steel.

Marketplace

by
Mar 14, 2024
Oil and gas prices are climbing. Plus, the state of American steel.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The US steel industry is going through a rough patch. How did it get there?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 14, 2024
Trade protections and the Chinese real estate market both play a role.
"Pricing certainly goes in a cycle," said Adam Green of World Steel Dynamics. And right now, we're in a temporary lull.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Need to get a grip on AI? There are classes for that.

by Matt Levin
Mar 14, 2024
"In 2023, someone enrolled on Coursera in [generative] AI content every minute," the company's chief content officer says.
Jules White, an AI instructor with Coursera, says most of his courses are designed to get users excited about how to amplify their own creativity with AI, not just how to automate tedious tasks.
Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images
Supply chains are tightening again. This time, it looks like a good sign for the economy.

by Henry Epp
Mar 14, 2024
Early in the pandemic, congested supply chains drove inflation. Now, we’re seeing growth without major disruptions.
Bringing capacity back into the supply chain could indicate a potential boost in GDP, said Dale Rogers of Arizona State.
Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images
Acquire or be acquired may be the new reality for small and midsize banks

by Justin Ho
Mar 14, 2024
Many are struggling with high deposit rates and shaky commercial real estate portfolios. Some seek to bulk up as a solution.
First Republic failed and was absorbed by JPMorgan Chase. Due to pressures in the banking industry, some expect to see more consolidation.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Bubble tea's Taiwan origin story: economic boom, national identity and betrayal

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 14, 2024
The self-governing island consumes a billion cups a year of the milk tea with the chewy tapioca pearls. Globally, it's a $3 billion industry.
Bubble tea at Chun Shui Tang. Each glass follows a strict tea-to ice-to tapioca-ball ratio.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
