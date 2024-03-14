Spring is coming, and so are higher gas prices
Segments From this episode
Oil and gas prices are climbing. Plus, the state of American steel.
The US steel industry is going through a rough patch. How did it get there?
Trade protections and the Chinese real estate market both play a role.
Need to get a grip on AI? There are classes for that.
"In 2023, someone enrolled on Coursera in [generative] AI content every minute," the company's chief content officer says.
Supply chains are tightening again. This time, it looks like a good sign for the economy.
Early in the pandemic, congested supply chains drove inflation. Now, we’re seeing growth without major disruptions.
Acquire or be acquired may be the new reality for small and midsize banks
Many are struggling with high deposit rates and shaky commercial real estate portfolios. Some seek to bulk up as a solution.
Bubble tea's Taiwan origin story: economic boom, national identity and betrayal
The self-governing island consumes a billion cups a year of the milk tea with the chewy tapioca pearls. Globally, it's a $3 billion industry.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer