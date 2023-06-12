This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?
Jun 12, 2023

Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Economists are divided on whether 2% is the appropriate goal for inflation right now. Then, how do we fund Social Security before benefits are cut?

Segments From this episode

Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 12, 2023
Some economists think the Fed should aim higher than that magical 2% rate.
Jerome Powell is expected to announce a pause on interest rate hikes this week as the Fed tries get inflation down to a target of 2%.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The Inflation Reduction Act will generate more than 1 million wind and solar jobs by 2035

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 12, 2023
How to staff up the slew of renewable energy projects ushered in under the legislation is a pressing question within the industry.
As renewable energy projects get underway, new jobs will be created in construction and especially in manufacturing. Above, wind turbine blades in New Mexico.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Social Security has funding problems. How do we fix it before benefits are cut?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jun 12, 2023
The trust fund supplementing income taxes could run dry within 10 years. Dennis Jansen of Texas A&M suggests reforms.
About 67 million Americans receive Social Security income.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Home foreclosure activity spiked in May, but it's not a crisis — at least, not yet

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 12, 2023
It may be down to layoffs. It may also be down to house-flippers.
Foreclosure activity in May was up 7% from April and 14% over a year ago, according to ​ATTOM Data Solutions.
John Moore/Getty Images
Child care is a challenge for the many parents with unpredictable work hours

by Samantha Fields
Jun 12, 2023
Nearly a third of parents don’t know their schedule more than two weeks in advance, and more than 25% need child care outside of traditional work hours.
More than a quarter of parents need care outside of traditional working hours, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. But that can be difficult to find.
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib
2 The Music KAYTRANADA, Iman Omari
Waterfalls TLC
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Timeless J Dilla
Pink + White Frank Ocean

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

