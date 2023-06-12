Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?
Economists are divided on whether 2% is the appropriate goal for inflation right now. Then, how do we fund Social Security before benefits are cut?
Segments From this episode
Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?
Some economists think the Fed should aim higher than that magical 2% rate.
The Inflation Reduction Act will generate more than 1 million wind and solar jobs by 2035
How to staff up the slew of renewable energy projects ushered in under the legislation is a pressing question within the industry.
Social Security has funding problems. How do we fix it before benefits are cut?
The trust fund supplementing income taxes could run dry within 10 years. Dennis Jansen of Texas A&M suggests reforms.
Home foreclosure activity spiked in May, but it's not a crisis — at least, not yet
It may be down to layoffs. It may also be down to house-flippers.
Child care is a challenge for the many parents with unpredictable work hours
Nearly a third of parents don’t know their schedule more than two weeks in advance, and more than 25% need child care outside of traditional work hours.
Music from the episode
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib
2 The Music KAYTRANADA, Iman Omari
Waterfalls TLC
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Timeless J Dilla
Pink + White Frank Ocean
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer