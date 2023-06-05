Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Saudi Arabia’s oil cuts may not mean higher gas prices
Jun 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s oil cuts may not mean higher gas prices

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Strong supply and weak demand could derail Saudi Arabia's effort to lift oil prices. Then, how a rural Nebraska tradition is shifting in the digital age.

Segments From this episode

Saudis cut oil production — but that might not lead to higher gas prices

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 5, 2023
Cutting production usually leads to an increase in prices. Here's why that might not be the case this time.
This time last year, gas was averaging $4.85 a gallon, according to AAA. Average prices at the pump are now down more than a dollar.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. manufacturing is sluggish, with some bright spots

by Savannah Maher
Jun 5, 2023
Higher borrowing costs are one factor holding back the manufacturing sector.
General Motors announced Monday a $1 billion investment in two of its factories in Flint, Michigan. It joins a wave of sector investment in construction.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Defaults on commercial real estate loans are rising as many workers stay remote

by Henry Epp
Jun 5, 2023
More than 3% of such loans are now delinquent.
Renters may be able to get a better deal on office space right now — but many are sticking to the sidelines.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Going once, going twice, gone! Farm auctions are moving online, and that's changing a rural tradition

by Elizabeth Rembert
Jun 5, 2023
Farm auctions — a marketplace for knickknacks, farm land and everything in between — are often also social gathering spaces for rural communities. That’s changing as more auctions go online.
Auctioneer Ryan Creamer calls a bid from inside the trailer cab, while Austin Creamer monitors online bidding from a laptop. At this farm auction, Creamer said live auctions with internet bidders are the best selling opportunities.
Elizabeth Rembert/Harvest Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

It’s not my fault I was poor

by Reema Khrais

In an excerpt from a recent episode of Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais checks back in with Wen Wen Yang, who wrote in four years ago asking how to navigate the middle class after growing up in a low-income household.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Make-A-Wish works to cut backlog of "wishes" to Disney World

by Leoneda Inge
Jun 5, 2023
The pandemic drastically slowed down the number of critically ill children the Make-A-Wish Foundation could send to its top destination.
“More than half of our wishes are Disney wishes," said Chris Winter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.
Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Next to You Poolside
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Occasional Magic Yppah
Tower Seven Thievery Corporation

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:14 PM PDT
29:02
7:11 AM PDT
8:44
1:53 PM PDT
1:50
2:32 AM PDT
9:06
Jun 2, 2023
21:39
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
Oil prices rise as OPEC+ slashes production by a million barrels a day
Marketplace Morning Report
Oil prices rise as OPEC+ slashes production by a million barrels a day
Defaults on commercial real estate loans are rising as many workers stay remote
Defaults on commercial real estate loans are rising as many workers stay remote
The resonance of New York's new anti-body discrimination law
The resonance of New York's new anti-body discrimination law
Make-A-Wish works to cut backlog of "wishes" to Disney World
Make-A-Wish works to cut backlog of "wishes" to Disney World