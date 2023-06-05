Saudi Arabia’s oil cuts may not mean higher gas prices
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Strong supply and weak demand could derail Saudi Arabia's effort to lift oil prices. Then, how a rural Nebraska tradition is shifting in the digital age.
Segments From this episode
Saudis cut oil production — but that might not lead to higher gas prices
Cutting production usually leads to an increase in prices. Here's why that might not be the case this time.
U.S. manufacturing is sluggish, with some bright spots
Higher borrowing costs are one factor holding back the manufacturing sector.
Defaults on commercial real estate loans are rising as many workers stay remote
More than 3% of such loans are now delinquent.
Going once, going twice, gone! Farm auctions are moving online, and that's changing a rural tradition
Farm auctions — a marketplace for knickknacks, farm land and everything in between — are often also social gathering spaces for rural communities. That’s changing as more auctions go online.
It’s not my fault I was poor
In an excerpt from a recent episode of Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais checks back in with Wen Wen Yang, who wrote in four years ago asking how to navigate the middle class after growing up in a low-income household.
Make-A-Wish works to cut backlog of "wishes" to Disney World
The pandemic drastically slowed down the number of critically ill children the Make-A-Wish Foundation could send to its top destination.
Music from the episode
Next to You Poolside
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Occasional Magic Yppah
Tower Seven Thievery Corporation
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer