Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Remember that container ship backlog?
Sep 29, 2022

Remember that container ship backlog?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Container ships anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in October 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Today, we check in on the container ship backlog at America’s busiest port complex. Plus, the fertilizer industry dodges a bullet.

Segments From this episode

Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 29, 2022
It's taken companies so long to replace workers lost during the pandemic that many firms are reluctant to lay them off.
Though the worker shortage isn’t as dire as it was a few months ago, companies are still struggling to return to pre-COVID staffing levels.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 29, 2022
The storm could cause more than $30 billion in property losses at a time when insurance companies in the state are losing money.
Hurricane Ian may be one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Above, debris in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Temporarily Unavailable

How's the container ship backlog at Southern California's ports?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 29, 2022
There are fewer than 10 ships waiting for a berth. “There still are issues, but it’s much better,” a Marine Exchange executive says.
Kip Louttit, right, of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, shows Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal congestion data at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach while looking at horizon free of container ships.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 29, 2022
A direct hit would have been bad news for a world already struggling without enough fertilizer.
A farmer puts fertilizer in the ground before planting.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can brands make it on BeReal?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Sep 29, 2022
The unfiltered, spontaneous nature of BeReal runs counter to how brands use social media, says reporter Chris Stokel-Walker.
Chipotle, which Chris Stokel-Walker says is "known for being at the forefront of lots of social media movements," is experimenting on BeReal.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:08 PM PDT
26:14
10:00 AM PDT
2:55
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
7:50 AM PDT
7:08
2:39 AM PDT
5:55
Sep 28, 2022
15:25
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil
Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil
Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.
Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.
Monkeypox cases may be down, but it still can cause economic harm to infected employees
Monkeypox cases may be down, but it still can cause economic harm to infected employees
On Oct. 6, we're exploring expectations vs. reality
This Is Uncomfortable
On Oct. 6, we're exploring expectations vs. reality