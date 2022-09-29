Remember that container ship backlog?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we check in on the container ship backlog at America’s busiest port complex. Plus, the fertilizer industry dodges a bullet.
Segments From this episode
Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.
It's taken companies so long to replace workers lost during the pandemic that many firms are reluctant to lay them off.
Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil
The storm could cause more than $30 billion in property losses at a time when insurance companies in the state are losing money.
How's the container ship backlog at Southern California's ports?
There are fewer than 10 ships waiting for a berth. “There still are issues, but it’s much better,” a Marine Exchange executive says.
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
A direct hit would have been bad news for a world already struggling without enough fertilizer.
Can brands make it on BeReal?
The unfiltered, spontaneous nature of BeReal runs counter to how brands use social media, says reporter Chris Stokel-Walker.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer