Record oil output with fewer rigs
Innovations like horizontal drilling have made oil extraction more productive, but companies are also under pressure to increase their profits.
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
New, more productive technology helped, along with pressure for profits.
Music from the episode
"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Hanging Gardens" CLASSIXX
"Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix)" MF DOOM, FloFilz
"Memories" Blue Lab Beats
"68 State" Gorillaz
"Luv Letter" DJ Okawari
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer