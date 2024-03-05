Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Record oil output with fewer rigs
Mar 5, 2024

Record oil output with fewer rigs

Allison Dinner/Getty Images
Innovations like horizontal drilling have made oil extraction more productive, but companies are also under pressure to increase their profits.

The art of the private label brand

by Matt Levin
Mar 5, 2024
And why Target considers them key to keeping customers spending.
Private label sales reached an all-time high in 2023. Target has over 45 of its own private label brands.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Can AI patent an invention?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Mar 5, 2024
The Patent and Trademark Office only recognizes human inventors. Regulators are trying to keep up with tech, says Fordham's Janet Freilich.
Artificial intelligence can't be considered an inventor, but people can use AI to invent new products, says Janet Freilich of Fordham.
Golibtolibov/Getty Images
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 5, 2024
The amount we are paying in interest on this debt — as a percentage of our income — has been climbing.
Anchiy/Getty Images
As young consumers drink less, brands and bars offer more and better alternatives

by Savannah Maher
Mar 5, 2024
Gen Z and millenial consumers are less interested in alcohol. And it's not a bad time to be sober or sober curious.
The market for non-alcoholic alternatives has seen consistent double-digit growth over the last five years and exceeded half a billion dollars in 2023, NielsenIQ found.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer

by Henry Epp
Mar 5, 2024
New, more productive technology helped, along with pressure for profits.
U.S. oil production continues to break records, even though the number of active rigs has fallen by nearly 70% in the past decade.
George Rose/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Hanging Gardens" CLASSIXX
"Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix)" MF DOOM, FloFilz
"Memories" Blue Lab Beats
"68 State" Gorillaz
"Luv Letter" DJ Okawari

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

