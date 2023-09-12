Poverty rose last year. Inflation’s only part of the story.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We do the numbers on poverty data released by the Census Bureau. Plus, what does the rise of electric vehicles mean for infrastructure funding?
Segments From this episode
Why are businesses pessimistic about the economy?
In August, for the 20th straight month, business owners scored their outlook below average.
Census: Income fell, poverty increased in 2022
The expiration of pandemic-era government benefits is partially responsible for the increases in poverty.
Apple's new iPhone 15 is just one example of how EU regulation is changing tech
On issues from data privacy to content moderation, as Europe goes, so goes the tech industry.
As gas taxes dwindle, states seek ways to charge EVs
With electric vehicles becoming more common, some states, like Texas, are levying flat fees to make up the shortfall.
Patents are about to get more enforceable
You've probably infringed several patents today.
Music from the episode
I Do It for the Music spring gang
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Chosen Blood Orange
Cruise Control Jeffrey Paradise
Lost In Yesterday Tame Impala
Deceptacon Le Tigre
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer