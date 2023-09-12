How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Poverty rose last year. Inflation’s only part of the story.
Sep 12, 2023

Poverty rose last year. Inflation's only part of the story.

People line up at a West Virginia food pantry. Spencer Platt/Getty Image
We do the numbers on poverty data released by the Census Bureau. Plus, what does the rise of electric vehicles mean for infrastructure funding?

Why are businesses pessimistic about the economy?

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 12, 2023
In August, for the 20th straight month, business owners scored their outlook below average.
Rising labor costs and the inflation of prices for necessary goods are two factors making business owners less optimistic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Census: Income fell, poverty increased in 2022

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 12, 2023
The expiration of pandemic-era government benefits is partially responsible for the increases in poverty.
Above, a food pantry, in Queens, New York. With pandemic-era benefits ending, post-tax real incomes fell 14% for the lowest earners in the U.S. in 2022.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Apple's new iPhone 15 is just one example of how EU regulation is changing tech

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 12, 2023
On issues from data privacy to content moderation, as Europe goes, so goes the tech industry.
Attendees of an Apple event look at the new iPhone 15 on Tuesday. The new iPhone features a USB-C charging port, a change that comes ahead of an EU law requiring common charging systems.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
As gas taxes dwindle, states seek ways to charge EVs

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 12, 2023
With electric vehicles becoming more common, some states, like Texas, are levying flat fees to make up the shortfall.
Some road maintenance is funded by gasoline tax revenue, so the increasing popularity of electric vehicles may require new ways to bring in cash.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Patents are about to get more enforceable

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Sep 12, 2023
You've probably infringed several patents today.
Patented items are everywhere, and the current system "depends on most people in most situations ignoring patents and ignoring patent infringement," says Janet Freilich, law professor at Fordham University.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I Do It for the Music spring gang
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Chosen Blood Orange
Cruise Control Jeffrey Paradise
Lost In Yesterday Tame Impala
Deceptacon Le Tigre

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

