Plunging U.S. crop exports, explained

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Heather Long at the Washington Post about how long the economy can sustain high interest rates, what a government shutdown will mean for the Fed’s next interest rate decision, and the consumer data out today.
