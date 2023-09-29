Government ShutdownSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Plunging U.S. crop exports, explained
Sep 29, 2023

Plunging U.S. crop exports, explained

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
U.S. food exports are down a whopping 20% compared to last year. We'll get into the weeds of why and who's feeling the drop.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Heather Long at the Washington Post about how long the economy can sustain high interest rates, what a government shutdown will mean for the Fed’s next interest rate decision, and the consumer data out today.

Why U.S. agricultural exports are down almost 20% from last year

by Justin Ho
Sep 29, 2023
In August, agricultural exports were about 20% lower than the same time a year ago, according to the Commerce Department. That's because export volumes have fallen, and ag prices are coming off of recent highs.
"We have soybean exports down, corn exports are down, wheat exports are down," said Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor with Total Farm Marketing.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
WGA contract pushes for more transparency around streaming data

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 29, 2023
Under the new contract, streamers will be obligated to share some tightly held information on what content audiences are watching.
In the WGA's new contract, writers whose work ends up drawing big crowds on streaming platforms will receive a bonus.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Registered apprenticeships are having a moment. The Biden administration wants there to be more.

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 29, 2023
The programs meet Department of Labor standards and have been around since the 1930s.
Amber Riskey operates a skid steer as part of her work for a paving company in the Milwaukee area. She's on her second registered apprenticeship.
Courtesy Amber Riskey
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Karma Taylor Swift
Dig This Hocus Pocus
Red Wine Grapetooth

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

