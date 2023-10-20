Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Maybe night work isn’t looking so bad
Oct 20, 2023

Maybe night work isn't looking so bad

Getty Images
We'll talk to some Americans who've taken a job at night or on weekends to make ends meet. Plus, why chain restaurants bring people together.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about September retail sales, the potential for more interest rate hikes, and what the House Republican leadership struggle means for the economy.

China limits exports of graphite, a key mineral for EV batteries

by Matt Levin
Oct 20, 2023
China produces two-thirds of the world’s natural graphite. The new permit restrictions could affect EV battery production in the U.S.
Graphite is a component of electric vehicle batteries, among other products. Above, the mineral on display at a Chinese expo.
Tao Zhang/Getty Images
As the labor market loosens, workers may be more willing to work nights and weekends

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 20, 2023
They may find it attractive to earn money while others are playing.
"People are reconsidering their income needs and maybe could find ways to time their classes, time their childcare, to what the employers are offering," said Penn State Abington economics professor Lonnie Golden.
olaser/Getty Images
Want to make friends from a different economic class? Try your local Applebee’s

by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
Oct 20, 2023
Full-service chain restaurants attract people from different income brackets and represent a way to break down class barriers, research shows.
James Williams enjoys a lunch date with his wife at an Applebee's near Chicago. A recent working paper titled "Rubbing Shoulders" says chain restaurants are among a handful of places in the U.S. where people from high-income and low-income neighborhoods encounter one another.
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang/WBEZ
Music from the episode

Think It Over Cissy Houston
Colors Collide The Seshen
Sister Owls Monster Rally
Twenty-Four Hours A Day The Partridge Family
Town & Country Bibio
Super Bass Nicki Minaj

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

