Maybe night work isn’t looking so bad
We'll talk to some Americans who've taken a job at night or on weekends to make ends meet. Plus, why chain restaurants bring people together.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about September retail sales, the potential for more interest rate hikes, and what the House Republican leadership struggle means for the economy.
China limits exports of graphite, a key mineral for EV batteries
China produces two-thirds of the world’s natural graphite. The new permit restrictions could affect EV battery production in the U.S.
As the labor market loosens, workers may be more willing to work nights and weekends
They may find it attractive to earn money while others are playing.
Want to make friends from a different economic class? Try your local Applebee’s
Full-service chain restaurants attract people from different income brackets and represent a way to break down class barriers, research shows.
