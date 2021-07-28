Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Millions could face eviction with the moratorium ending
Jul 28, 2021

Plus, vaccines' impact on global economic growth, a jet fuel shortage and what the future looks like for Feeding America.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 28, 2021
Congress allocated $46 billion for rental assistance — but is that information, and the money, getting to people who need it?
A constable in Arizona knocks before posting an eviction order. Federal assistance is available for tenants who are behind on their rent, but many are unaware of the aid.
John Moore via Getty Images
Some smaller airports are facing a jet fuel shortage as air travel picks up

by Andy Uhler
Jul 28, 2021
Aircraft fighting wildfires are increasing demand, too, but the real problem is a shortage of truck drivers capable of delivering fuel.
A worker monitors a fueling hose as he pumps fuel into a plane in 2008 at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
What America's hunger crisis may look like after pandemic relief ends

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jul 28, 2021
Feeding America’s CEO expects a greater need for food assistance, but the pandemic created a "keener understanding" of hunger, she says.
A volunteer prepares donated groceries for food-insecure families. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, says there may be a "spike in need" for food assistance later this year.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
London’s financial center, “the City,” prepares for bigger global role after Brexit

by Stephen Beard
Jul 28, 2021
Brits widen their horizons as hopes dwindle that the U.K. will have unfettered access to the EU's financial services market.
A pedestrian passes the skyscraper informally known as the Gherkin in London's financial district, which seeks to extend its international business ties.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
After a difficult year, Alaska's salmon industry is back

by Emily Schwing
Jul 28, 2021
Last year, Alaska's sockeye salmon industry suffered from a worker shortage. This year, salmon are plentiful and selling at robust prices.
In 2020, salmon processors didn’t have enough people to cut, package and ship fish, so they bought less. In turn, fewer salmon were harvested. This year, biologists are forecasting a record run.
Emily Schwing
Music from the episode

A Distinctive Sound Gotye
Chamakay Blood Orange
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
All the Feels Sarah, the Illstrumentalist
Sea Legs The Shins
Long Lost Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
