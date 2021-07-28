Millions could face eviction with the moratorium ending
Plus, vaccines' impact on global economic growth, a jet fuel shortage and what the future looks like for Feeding America.
Segments From this episode
Millions of renters could face eviction as moratorium ends
Congress allocated $46 billion for rental assistance — but is that information, and the money, getting to people who need it?
Some smaller airports are facing a jet fuel shortage as air travel picks up
Aircraft fighting wildfires are increasing demand, too, but the real problem is a shortage of truck drivers capable of delivering fuel.
What America's hunger crisis may look like after pandemic relief ends
Feeding America’s CEO expects a greater need for food assistance, but the pandemic created a "keener understanding" of hunger, she says.
London’s financial center, “the City,” prepares for bigger global role after Brexit
Brits widen their horizons as hopes dwindle that the U.K. will have unfettered access to the EU's financial services market.
After a difficult year, Alaska's salmon industry is back
Last year, Alaska's sockeye salmon industry suffered from a worker shortage. This year, salmon are plentiful and selling at robust prices.
Music from the episode
A Distinctive Sound Gotye
Chamakay Blood Orange
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
All the Feels Sarah, the Illstrumentalist
Sea Legs The Shins
Long Lost Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer