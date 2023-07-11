This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Meet the employees secretly “working from home” overseas
Jul 11, 2023

Meet the employees secretly "working from home" overseas

Working abroad can have some complications, from tax confusion to tech support difficulties. Solovyova/Getty Images
But first, we'll check in with small business owners and the ongoing accountant shortage. Plus: Have MLB's new rules bolstered the brand?

Segments From this episode

Some small businesses worry they've hit the limit on raising prices

by Justin Ho
Jul 11, 2023
It could signal that wage and other cost pressures are easing or that sales are weakening and the economy is slowing.
Downbeat sales expectations could cause more businesses to decide against another price hike, said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist with the National Federation of Independent Business.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Accountant shortage has companies big and small struggling

by Matt Levin
Jul 11, 2023
It's a shortage that starts on college campuses, with more and more students opting for data analytics jobs in other sectors.
The number of students receiving accounting degrees dropped 9% over roughly the last decade.
Prostock-Studio/Getty Images
These remote employees are secretly working abroad

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 11, 2023
Their employers think they're in the United States, when they're really traveling the world.
Working abroad can have some complications, from tax confusion to tech support difficulties.
Solovyova/Getty Images
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ramps up investment in liquefied natural gas

by Lily Jamali
Jul 11, 2023
The U.S. has become a leading exporter of LNG, which is often used to ease energy shortages around the world. That stokes price volatility.
A tanker on its way to deliver LNG to France. The U.S. has become a top exporter of the resource.
Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images
New energy projects are coming to small towns. Where will workers live?

by Caitlin Tan
Jul 11, 2023
The Biden administration is eyeing nuclear as one solution to ‘clean’ energy, but as a new nuclear plant moves into a rural community in Wyoming, there's another challenge — housing shortages for workers.
Kemmerer, Wyoming is known for both its prehistoric fossils and its fossil fuel industry.
Caitlin Tan for Marketplace
MLB's new rules are drawing more fans to ballparks nationwide

by Henry Epp
Jul 11, 2023
More than two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams are ushering more fans through turnstiles.
New rules include a pitch clock, which means pitchers now have 20 seconds at most to throw the ball.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
