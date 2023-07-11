Meet the employees secretly “working from home” overseas
But first, we'll check in with small business owners and the ongoing accountant shortage. Plus: Have MLB's new rules bolstered the brand?
Segments From this episode
Some small businesses worry they've hit the limit on raising prices
It could signal that wage and other cost pressures are easing or that sales are weakening and the economy is slowing.
Accountant shortage has companies big and small struggling
It's a shortage that starts on college campuses, with more and more students opting for data analytics jobs in other sectors.
These remote employees are secretly working abroad
Their employers think they're in the United States, when they're really traveling the world.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ramps up investment in liquefied natural gas
The U.S. has become a leading exporter of LNG, which is often used to ease energy shortages around the world. That stokes price volatility.
New energy projects are coming to small towns. Where will workers live?
The Biden administration is eyeing nuclear as one solution to ‘clean’ energy, but as a new nuclear plant moves into a rural community in Wyoming, there's another challenge — housing shortages for workers.
MLB's new rules are drawing more fans to ballparks nationwide
More than two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams are ushering more fans through turnstiles.
Music from the episode
Wake Up Elaine
68 State Gorillaz
Daydream Eli Way
Raw Karmawin
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer