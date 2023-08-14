My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Life’s bananas. Let’s buy something!
Aug 14, 2023

Life's bananas. Let's buy something!

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Several years of pandemic-induced uncertainty has the American consumer feeling spendy. Then, a check-in on Vermont’s property buyout program.

Segments From this episode

How do young adults view investing after COVID turmoil and market swings?

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 14, 2023
There are new products that make investing and trading easier than ever for people who have less money, through apps and fractional shares.
App-based and commission-free trading have helped make it easier for young people to invest.
LanaStock/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Buyouts prevented some damage in Vermont's July flood, but more will be needed

by Henry Epp
Aug 14, 2023
While property buyouts helped prevent flooding in some parts of Vermont, the process is rarely easy or efficient.
A kayaker paddles through floodwaters in Montpelier, Vermont, on July 11. After recent flooding, dozens of property buyouts may be needed.
Kylie Cooper/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Nonprofit lenders compete to distribute $27 billion for greenhouse gas reduction projects

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 14, 2023
The money, mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, will be invested in heat pumps, electric vehicle infrastructure and other systems.
Grants from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund can go toward initiatives like boosting electric vehicle infrastructure.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How do waste plants pick through all our unsorted recyclables?

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 14, 2023
Single-stream recycling is convenient for consumers, but difficult for recycling companies. It requires a long and complicated process to make trash valuable.
The pile at the beginning of the day represents some of the recyclables from roughly 5 million daily consumers.
Caleigh Wells/KCRW
My Economy

How a personal stylist in Atlanta turned her eye for fashion into a business opportunity

by Sarah Leeson
Aug 14, 2023
Before she turned her affinity for style into a career, Valencia Holland was her friends’ “go-to girl” for advice on what to wear.
Valencia Holland has worked as a personal stylist for 12 years.
Courtesy Holland
Music from the episode

Animals Baths
Young Folks Peter Bjorn and John
Natural Cause Emancipator
Rising Son Takya Kuroda
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

