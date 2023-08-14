Life’s bananas. Let’s buy something!
Several years of pandemic-induced uncertainty has the American consumer feeling spendy. Then, a check-in on Vermont’s property buyout program.
Segments From this episode
How do young adults view investing after COVID turmoil and market swings?
There are new products that make investing and trading easier than ever for people who have less money, through apps and fractional shares.
Buyouts prevented some damage in Vermont's July flood, but more will be needed
While property buyouts helped prevent flooding in some parts of Vermont, the process is rarely easy or efficient.
Nonprofit lenders compete to distribute $27 billion for greenhouse gas reduction projects
The money, mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, will be invested in heat pumps, electric vehicle infrastructure and other systems.
How do waste plants pick through all our unsorted recyclables?
Single-stream recycling is convenient for consumers, but difficult for recycling companies. It requires a long and complicated process to make trash valuable.
How a personal stylist in Atlanta turned her eye for fashion into a business opportunity
Before she turned her affinity for style into a career, Valencia Holland was her friends’ “go-to girl” for advice on what to wear.
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Young Folks Peter Bjorn and John
Natural Cause Emancipator
Rising Son Takya Kuroda
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer