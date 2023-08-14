How a personal stylist in Atlanta turned her eye for fashion into a business opportunity
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Despite high prices, Americans are still spending. And among all that stuff we’re buying, a decent chunk is going to be clothes. This year, the global apparel market is expected to rake in more than $1.7 trillion.
But what good are all those clothes if you’re not sure how to wear them to make you look your best?
Valencia Holland, aka the Style Educator, is a personal stylist in Atlanta. She joined Marketplace to talk about how she got her start in the industry and share her plans to grow the business.
