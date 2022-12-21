Let’s talk about trade
Today, Trade Representative Katherine Tai reflects on America's trade interests and priorities. Plus, the real estate roller coaster of 2022.
Segments From this episode
Despite challenging economic year, U.S. Trade Ambassador sees "a lot of accomplishments"
From the launch of the IPEF, to defusing trade tension with the E.U., U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has had a busy year.
The Bank of Japan hints at end of ultra-low interest rates
Despite global and domestic inflation, Japan's central bank held interest rates near zero. But it's just hinted that this policy will change.
The housing market was a roller coaster ride this year
Those looking to buy have spent much of 2022 adjusting and readjusting to higher mortgage rates.
Community colleges continue to see a drop in academic staffing
It's often hard for community colleges to recruit instructors because of competition from other job opportunities that pay more.
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help
Ford needed a sewer line to build its $5.6 billion plant in Tennessee. But neighboring communities now have to build their own wastewater system to accommodate new residents who come for the new plant jobs.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer