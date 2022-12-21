How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Let’s talk about trade
Dec 21, 2022

Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Today, Trade Representative Katherine Tai reflects on America's trade interests and priorities. Plus, the real estate roller coaster of 2022.

Despite challenging economic year, U.S. Trade Ambassador sees "a lot of accomplishments"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Dec 21, 2022
From the launch of the IPEF, to defusing trade tension with the E.U., U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has had a busy year.
"This is not a partisan position. This is about the totality of the United States economy," said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Above, Tai in November.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
The Bank of Japan hints at end of ultra-low interest rates

by Justin Ho
Dec 21, 2022
Despite global and domestic inflation, Japan's central bank held interest rates near zero. But it's just hinted that this policy will change.
By letting interest rates go up, the Bank of Japan could make government bonds more attractive to investors.
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
The housing market was a roller coaster ride this year

by Lily Jamali
Dec 21, 2022
Those looking to buy have spent much of 2022 adjusting and readjusting to higher mortgage rates.
Nationally, home prices are still rising year over year.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Community colleges continue to see a drop in academic staffing

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 21, 2022
It's often hard for community colleges to recruit instructors because of competition from other job opportunities that pay more.
Community colleges often compete for faculty with four-year universities, which usually can offer higher wages, lighter teaching workloads and more full-time jobs. 
crisserbug/Getty Images
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help

by Blake Farmer
Dec 21, 2022
Ford needed a sewer line to build its $5.6 billion plant in Tennessee. But neighboring communities now have to build their own wastewater system to accommodate new residents who come for the new plant jobs.
The town of Mason has its own utility system including water and sewer. Utilities have been the most difficult hurdle to overcome in developing the West Tennessee megasite.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

